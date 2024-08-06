Highlights Derby County's midfield is looking strong with the addition of David Ozoh from Crystal Palace.

Ozoh, highly rated at Palace, could be a game-changer for the Rams in the upcoming season.

Competition with Ebou Adams could push both players to excel, with Ozoh emerging as a standout.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Derby County head into the new Championship season with a midfield that looks set to compete with their rivals.

Paul Warne has added Ben Osborn, Ebou Adams, Kenzo Goudmjin to add more quality in the middle of the park, however, the loan addition of David Ozoh from Crystal Palace has really excited the Pride Park faithful after a spectacular performance against Real Valladolid on Saturday.

The 19-year-old made the move to the Rams at the end of July, in the midst of interest from several Championship clubs, including Luton Town, who were seeking a permanent move for the defensive midfielder.

Yet, it was Derby who were able to entice Ozoh to the second tier, with him citing the club's size and history as a big factor in his decision during his first interview with the Rams' in-house media.

David Ozoh's 2023/24 Season Stats (TransferMarkt) Competition Appearances Premier League 9 FA Cup 2 Carabao Cup 1 Premier League 2 4 EFL Trophy 3

Ozoh is highly-rated at Crystal Palace

Although he has made a loan switch to Derby, Ozoh is thought extremely highly of at his parent club.

He was handed his debut at just 17 years, 7 months, and 20 days old, becoming Palace's youngest-ever Premier League player, and has since gone on to make nine more appearances in the top flight.

He was imperious in a 2-2 draw against Manchester City last season, and with promising performances like that a certainty for the Rams, FLW's Derby Fan Pundit, Shaun Woodward, is excited about the new campaign: "I think if David Ozoh can keep fit, and he's consistent, I think he'll be our absolute dream of a player.

"He looks so good for someone so young. He has played in the Premier League. He really does look like he has such high potential."

Ozoh and Adams might have to compete against each other

Bizarrely, since Ozoh's arrival, Adams has become a bit of a lesser-known figure. He missed out on Derby's final pre-season fixture as a precaution, but after the youngster's performance, he may struggle to find his way back into the starting XI with Warne potentially playing just one defensive midfielder.

However, the competition between the two will only help the Rams, with it allowing both players to help step each other's game up.

Nevertheless, Ozoh looks to be the real deal at Derby, and could be the one to watch this season, according to Woodward: "He's big, strong, powerful, almost an upgrade on Adams. I hate to say it, but I think Adams might struggle to get in.

"I think he almost looks a better version of him and, like I said, we love Adams, but Ozoh looks absolutely class in the limited time we've seen him in pre-season.

"He really could be an absolute dream loan signing. I'm really excited to see him play."