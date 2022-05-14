New deadline for Derby County takeover revealed

Prospective Derby County owner Chris Kirchner has had the deadline for his takeover of the Championship club extended until Monday, according to Derby North MP Amanda Solloway.

Kirchner was named the preferred bidder by administrators Quantuma in April but was not able to complete the deal by the end-of-season deadline and was handed an extension until midnight tonight – with issues concerning Pride Park proving a major obstacle.

It seems the American businessman will have another two days to get the takeover done, however, as Solloway has taken to Twitter to confirm he’s been given another extension.

With the deadline for @cskirchner’s takeover of @dcfcofficial being extended until Monday. I wanted to reassure you that I am still having regular contact with the Administartors, Chris and Team Derby to keep updated on the situation and assist the completion of a takeover. pic.twitter.com/7CzzZZSoTY — Amanda Solloway (@ASollowayUK) May 13, 2022

The Derby North MP has also confirmed that she remains in “regular contact with the administrators, Chris, and Team Derby to keep updated on the situation and assist the completion of a takeover”.

Kirchner provided a new update himself yesterday via the Derby Telegraph, reassuring supporters that “we are working hard toward completing the acquisition”.

He added: “All parties engaged and doing the same on all sides.”

Pride Park has proven the most recent obstacle but journalist Alan Nixon has recently reported that the American businessman is now closing in on a deal for the stadium.

The Verdict

This looks like good news for Derby supporters and coupled with Nixon’s update that a deal for Pride Park is close, should offer fresh belief that we could be nearing the end of this difficult saga.

It’s been eight months since the club were taken into administration – a move that saw them deducted points and subsequently relegated to League One.

A massive rebuild is needed but that cannot happen until Kirchner’s takeover is completed.

The two-day extension that the American businessman has been given would suggest that the feeling is a deal is close to being done.

That is very promising but you’d understand if supporters don’t want to get their hopes up as there have been so many false dawns previously.

