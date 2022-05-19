How Blackburn Rovers can have the perfect summer transfer window in 7 steps

Right now, Blackburn Rovers’ main priority is to find a new manager to take charge in the Ewood Park dugout.

With Tony Mowbray having left the club following the expiry of his contract at the end of this season, Rovers are continuing to search for his replacement.

But while that remains the key issue at the club, thoughts will also be turning towards the summer transfer window, and how Rovers can put together a squad to again be competitive in the Championship during the 2022/23 campaign.

For that to happen, there is plenty of business that Blackburn will have to get right in the market, and that is not going to be easy for them to do in all circumstance.

Even so, there are some important agreement that the club are going to have to seal, and here, we’ve taken a look at seven steps Blackburn should be trying to complete in the coming months, to enjoy the perfect transfer window.