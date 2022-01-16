‘New contract now’, ‘He’s a god’ – Plenty of Forest fans heap praise on individual after win at Millwall

Nottingham Forest edged an end to end game against Millwall as Lewis Grabban scored a 91st minute to give Steve Cooper’s side the three points at The Den on Saturday.

Lewis Grabban grabbed the headlines as he latched onto a cross in the six yard box to fire home, just as he did against Arsenal last week leaving fans full of praise for their forward.

Millwall started brightly though but struggled to capitalise on their earlier pressure, allowing Forest to grow into the game.

They were kept at bay by an inspired Bartosz Bialkowski though as both teams pushed for a winner.

The game resembled a basketball match at times with both keepers needing to be in great form and with the game threatening to peter out in the final 10 minutes, it suddenly burst into life.

Both Brice Samba and Bialkowski made a string of fine saves to deny Ryan Yates, Lewis Grabban and Benik Afobe.

But it a 0-0 was never on the cards here as Brennan Johnson picked the ball up, driving at Millwall’s defence before picking out Phillip Zinckernagel, he pushed it into the path of Grabban who put the ball into an empty net.

It left Forest fans ecstatic in the away end at The Den and on social media as they praised Grabban for his performance. Here’s what they said on Twitter.

If the club is in any doubt here… Lewis Grabban is our best striker in years.

Age is irrelevant.

Extend this contract and generously#NFFC pic.twitter.com/nQOYLcgvBR — FFSForest (@Forest_No_22) January 15, 2022

Jeered every time he touched the ball…bangs in the winner! A late Lewis Grabban goal is always worth more when it's away at Milwall #NFFC pic.twitter.com/h7VVQBHZD8 — Forest All Over Podcast (@NFFCallover) January 15, 2022

London is red ❌

London is white ❌

London is Lewis Grabban’s ✅✅✅#NFFC pic.twitter.com/QhB5ESujvL — Tyrese Fornah Appreciation Society (@Fornah_Society) January 15, 2022

I’m kind of in love with Lewis Grabban! #bagsman #NFFC — James Lyner (@JamesLyner) January 15, 2022

Give Lewis Grabban his new contract now @NFFC #NFFC — harveyscrim (@NFFC_Harvey) January 15, 2022

Slap that contract in front of Lewis Grabban right now, let him have whatever his heart desires Oh, and the third kit strikes again 🧡💛 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/FGUsEJlwni — Ethan Lamb (@ethanlamb01) January 15, 2022

Lewis Grabban a Forest Legend 😍 #NFFC — Hugh Herring (@hugh_herring79) January 15, 2022

Lewis Grabban scores goals. — Joe🇨🇦 (@BonfieId) January 15, 2022

Lewis grabban is a god #nffc — Nffc-boxing (@BoxingNffc) January 15, 2022

Lewis Grabban you beauty! Love Lewis, Love Super Cooper, Love this team. #NFFC ❤ — Mick McHugh (@onedeswalker) January 15, 2022