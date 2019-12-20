New comments emerge in Coventry City and Ricoh Arena saga

Wasps deputy chairman Nick Eastwood has said that Coventry City would be welcome back at the Ricoh Arena if they dropped legal action over the sale of the stadium.

Eastwood has opened the door for the Sky Blues to return to their former home, but only if they drop legal action over the sale of the stadium.

The legal action surrounds the sale of the Ricoh Arena to Wasps for around £20m in 2014, a complaint which is now being handled by European Commission after a battle in the Supreme Court came to an end.

Coventry are playing at Birmingham City’s St Andrew’s stadium at the moment, meaning fans of the club are having to make a 44-mile round trip to watch their side play in League One.

Speaking to BBC Midlands Today and quoted on Coventry Telegraph, Eastwood said City could be welcomed back to the Ricoh in the near future.

He said: “We continue to hope that they will be back here.

“Our public position is pretty clear. They have a choice to make – they either pursue legal action through the courts or they play here. They have made their choice. We hope they will reflect on that and we can move on from that.

“A football club belongs in its local city. It belongs in its local community. That clearly is here.

“We hope that that will be resolved at that point.”

Take part in our latest Coventry City quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 14 What colour was Coventry’s away shirt in the 2006/07 season? White Red Black Green

The Verdict

After spending a total of 15 years at the Ricoh, it was hard to imagine Coventry playing elsewhere, and Eastwood’s comments should be nice to hear for club officials.

I am sure that fans of the club would like to return to their previous home, but on a permanent basis.

The last thing the club want to do is return and then move elsewhere again. It is either return next season it seems or fund a new build, something which seems unrealistic at present.