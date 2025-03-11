Leeds United are being linked with a sensational return for midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

According to a report by The Sun, the 29-year-old, who is currently on loan at Ipswich Town from Premier League heavyweights Manchester City, is likely to make a permanent move away from the Etihad Stadium to make a fresh start.

Leeds could offer Phillips a route back into Premier League football immediately when he leaves the Tractor Boys, with Daniel Farke’s men in a strong position to secure their place back in the top flight at the second attempt.

A defeat over the weekend away at Portsmouth may have sent some alarm bells ringing to all connected with the Yorkshire outfit, but with 10 games remaining of the regular season, the club still sits at the summit and is currently in control of their destiny.

If Leeds could return to the big time, it promises to be a fairytale move back to Elland Road for Phillips, with the midfielder such a popular figure for his contributions in the Championship-winning 2019/20 season.

Leeds United linked with Kalvin Phillips return

As per The Sun, Leeds United are already ramping up plans for the upcoming summer transfer window, and have Kalvin Phillips firmly on their radar.

The report states Leeds scouts have been tracking the progress of Phillips during his time at Portman Road and are eyeing up a deal given Manchester City are keen to offload him after the end of this campaign.

Phillips has featured only 31 times for Pep Guardiola’s side since joining the club back 2022, with an underwhelming loan spell at West Ham unfolding before his latest venture with Ipswich, where he has been a first-team regular under Kieran McKenna.

Kalvin Phillips stats since leaving Leeds United (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 Premier League (Manchester City) 12 0 0 2023/24 Premier League (Manchester City 4 0 0 2023/24 Premier League (West Ham United) 8 0 0 2024/25 Premier League (Ipswich Town) 16 0 0

The 29-year-old still seemingly holds fondness to Leeds, with The Sun reporting the midfielder liked a post that showed Whites winger Dan James wining the Championship Player of the Month award for February.

Leeds United, Kalvin Phillips reunion could be a masterstroke

There’s no doubt Kalvin Phillips needs a new environment to help inject confidence back into his game, and a move back to Leeds could be the perfect place given how successful he was there under Marcelo Bielsa.

Phillips was such a crucial cog in the engine room for Leeds’ second tier success, featuring heavily in the Championship-winning season of 2020 before contributing to the Whites surging into the top half of the Premier League table and retaining their top-flight status.

Still a popular figure at the club and showing he can still be an effective player at the top level of English football, Phillips has the potential to be a positive addition to the squad and certainly has the attributes to make Farke’s men competitive at that level, should they gain promotion.