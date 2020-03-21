New Charlton contract? Free agent? What does the future hold for Lyle Taylor?

Lyle Taylor has been the subject of a lot of Charlton Athletic debate this season.

Stepping up from the Championship after a 22-goal haul in League One last season, the Montserrat man guided Charlton to an unprecedented start to the Championship season.

The Addicks were flying-high in the top-three of the league after the opening handful of games and looked to be real dark horses under Lee Bowyer. But then the injuries came.

Charlton have suffered like no others with injuries this season, and it’s landed them in the relegation zone today. Bowyer was without 14 first-team players at one point, and times got so desperate that he was recalling loan-player from spells in the National League to come up to the Championship.

Taylor was one of those who missed a good deal of the season through injury. He sustained a knee injury whilst on international duty with Montserrat back in September, and wouldn’t feature again until December.

His 11 goals in 22 Championship games gives him a ratio of one goal every two games – the exact same as his ratio in League One last year – and he’s again proved to be one of the most prolific strikers in the Football League, and that’s made him the centre of attention throughout.

A lot of clubs have shown an interest in Taylor. His Charlton contract is due to expire in the summer and with negotiations going back-and-forth, Taylor’s Charlton future looks to be coming to a subdued end.

On-goings at Charlton are contested right now, after the whole boardroom saga that’s beset the club over the past two weeks, and player contracts have likely taken a back seat.

It’s also cast doubt over the actual funding available to the club – can they afford a contract healthy enough to tempt Taylor to stay? He’ll no doubt have his options in the summer and he’ll surely remain in the Championship – with or without Charlton.

It’d be hugely disappointing if Charlton lost their talismanic forward for nothing in the summer, and it’d only add insult to injury if they were to drop straight back down to League One.