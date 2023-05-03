Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has told SE7 Partners, the group led by Charlie Methven, that the League One club will cost £12.5 million after rejecting their latest offer, according to The Athletic.

The Anglo-American group saw a previous takeover bid, worth a reported £9.5 million, fall through earlier this year but returned with a new offer recently.

Charlton Athletic takeover bid

The Athletic has reported that SE7 Partners tabled an offer on Thursday worth £10.5 million, which could later rise to £11 million with some promotion-related clauses.

It is understood that based on the Dane's prior valuation of the South London club and with their competition, Marc Speigel, failing to complete a takeover, the prospective new owners felt this was a fair offer but it has already been rejected.

Thomas Sandgaard sets new Charlton Athletic asking price

The report claims that Sandgaard informed SE7 Partners over the weekend that a takeover deal will now cost £12.5 million.

The Dane is also thought to have told them that he has other interested parties.

Dean Holden breaks silence on Charlton Athletic takeover

Dean Holden, who was installed by SE7 Partners when their first takeover deal was in progress earlier this year, shared his thoughts on the situation recently.

He told South London Press: “I’m aware that group came back in, I think they may have improved their offer for the football club. I know them guys, everyone knows that.

“I think Thomas is in control. Thomas is someone I’m speaking to all the time. I’ve yet to speak to Thomas today (Sunday), I’m sure I’ll speak to Thomas tomorrow (Monday).

“Essentially Thomas wants what is best for the football club and wants to get a deal sorted. Let’s see what happens. I don’t want to sit on the fence and say I don’t know what’s going on, because I’ve heard certain things – but I don’t know everything.

“Ultimately this football club needs to have some clarity in terms of budget for next season, exactly where we’re going. We all know what we want to do. We know my remit this season was to stay up and next season to push on for the top six. Let’s hope that’s still the case.”

Charlton Athletic summer plans

Sandgaard has been criticised for not investing in the club at the level he promised to during his tenure and failing to back managers properly in the transfer market - with his relationship with the fans souring significantly as a result.

Ongoing delays to the takeover process are likely to have an impact on Charlton's summer transfer business and may well mean Holden is not able to make the changes to his squad that he'd like to.

While there has been progress since the young coach took charge, the squad needs to be strengthened if they're going to challenge for a play-off place next season.

Delays to the takeover process look likely to eat into the summer window and limit the club's ability to make the necessary changes to the playing staff.