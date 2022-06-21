New Charlton Athletic man sends passionate message as transfer confirmed

Mandela Egbo has revealed the ambition of Charlton Athletic was a key reason behind his decision to join the club.

The 24-year-old right-back has agreed a two-year deal at the Valley having become a free agent following his previous contract expiring at Swindon Town in the summer.

Of course, Egbo was working under Ben Garner at the County Ground and he will be reunited with the manager in the capital.

And, speaking to the club’s media, the former New York Red Bulls man explained why he was very pleased to be joining Charlton.

“Being in the building and looking around the stadium, you just see the stature of the club so I’m over the moon. I can’t wait to get going on the pitch.

“It feels good to know that your ambitions lie in the same place as the club’s. We’re all looking to go forward and there’s no looking back now. It’s fresh, it’s revitalised, it’s new and hopefully we can all hit the ground running and just go in that one direction, which is forwards and upwards.”

The verdict

This seems like a very good bit of business for Charlton as Garner is getting a player that he knows well and one that can fit into the style of play that he wants to adopt.

Plus, given his age, Egbo is someone who has his best years in front of him and there’s every chance he could become a key player for the Addicks.

The player is clearly relishing the opportunity and the fans should also be excited by this latest addition as the club continue their summer recruitment.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.