New Championship club make move to secure Rotherham United transfer agreement

A second Championship club have made a bid for Rotherham United midfielder Matt Crooks, a report from The Rotherham Advertiser has revealed.

Crooks has been a man in demand this summer, following Rotherham’s relegation from the Championship at the end of last season.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne has already revealed that the club have received one bid for the midfielder from a club in the second-tier.

Now it seems as though another Championship side have made their move as they look to secure the services of the 27-year-old.

According to this latest update, a new club, said to be a major team in the division have made a bid for Crooks, thought to be worth £750,000, with the potential to rise to £1.25million with add-ons.

It is thought that the previous bid from a Championship club has a value between those two figures.

As things stand, there is a year left on Crooks’ contract with Rotherham, and while the Millers would apparently prefer to keep him for their League One promotion push this season, it is understood they would be willing to sell if their valuation is met.

Cardiff, Derby, Middlesbrough and Peterborough are among the Championship clubs to have been credited with an interest in Crooks this summer.

League One Ipswich are also said to have had two bids for Crooks rejected this summer, with both offers thought to have been lower than what has been proposed by those in the Championship.

Discussing Ipswich’s interest in Crooks, Warne was quoted as saying: “I spoke to the Ipswich manager (Paul Cook) last week. He candidly asked ‘What did I think?’, I candidly told him what I thought and they haven’t offered again.

“It is not something we’re looking to do, to lose our best assets to our competitors. I think, in fairness to the player and with no disrespect to Ipswich, if he was to leave here he would want Championship football. That’s what his ability deserves really.”

The Verdict

It is starting to feel like it would be something of a surprise if Crooks was not back in the Championship next season.

The midfielder is obviously good enough for that level, and the interest is already starting to grow, with plenty of time remaining in the window as well.

That would of course be bad news both for Rotherham and Ipswich if it happens, given Crooks would have been a big asset for one of them in the promotion battle this season.

However, this would at least ensure Rotherham get what looks as though it would be a decent fee for the 27-year-old, which they could then reinvest on strengthening the rest of their squad in the remainder of the transfer window.