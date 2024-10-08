Cardiff City are poised to appoint a new permanent manager during the current international break, and whoever takes the reins will face the crucial call of duty of unlocking Chris Willock.

The Bluebirds had thought they had finally struck some form of much-needed stability and continuity when Erol Bulut put pen to paper on a two-year contract, albeit following much delay, after finishing 12th in the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

However, the polarising Turkish boss lasted just three months into his deal before being relieved of his duties following a miserable start to the new season, which saw Cardiff lose five of their opening six matches under his tuition. The nadir, of course, was a tame, turgid 2-0 home defeat to Leeds United, who made light work of it at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Bulut was dismissed less than 24 hours after the Leeds match and Cardiff are still searching for a permanent replacement, with first-team coach Omer Riza having stepped up as interim manager for the last three matches. However, they are primed to make their 12th permanent managerial hire of the Vincent Tan era during this month's international break.

Many names have been touted in contention by various reports, the latest of which is Reading boss Ruben Selles, as per WalesOnline. Cardiff's top-brass are reportedly working their way through a steadily-devised long-list of candidates, with no appointment appearing imminent just yet, so it remains a mystery just who will take to the dugout next.

Whoever does, though, must really look to unlock the talents of Willock, who represented one of Cardiff's most exciting summer acquisitions at face value after joining on a free transfer following his departure from Championship rivals QPR.

Chris Willock's start to the 24/25 season at Cardiff City

Willock became Cardiff's first signing of the 2024 summer window after rejecting a new contract at Loftus Road, with his arrival widely felt as a statement of intent by supporters.

At the time, that school of thought held strong credit in light of Willock's pedigree at Championship level. He emerged among the most exciting and inventive wingers in the division while with QPR - when at full-throttle, of course.

It has not exactly transpired that way thus far, mind, and the 26-year-old has been in and out of the side in recent weeks.

Willock initially showed real promise in pre-season before featuring as Cardiff's standout performer during an otherwise-abject 2-0 opening day defeat at home to Sunderland, leading a captivating left-hand side dynamic alongside Callum O'Dowda.

However, he did not start a single match across September and was an unused substitute during Cardiff's 1-1 Severnside Derby draw at Bristol City on Sunday afternoon, symbolising his recent descent in the pecking order.

Capable of playing on either flank, both Anwar El Ghazi and Ollie Tanner have been preferred by interim boss Omer Riza, and the latter may take some displacing after earning rave reviews for his spellbinding solo effort to open the scoring at Ashton Gate.

The winger will now have to wait until Plymouth Argyle's visit to the Welsh capital on October 19 to potentially receive his first start since August, marking an underwhelming start to life for a player whose arrival had been accompanied by such excitement.

He heads into the international break without a goal or assist on his stat-line from eight appearances, four of which have come from the bench, but those familiar with Willock before this term will know that his introduction at Cardiff is anything but an ample reflection of his quality.

Cardiff City's new manager must get the best out of Chris Willock

The Cardiff job is known across the game to be one of invariable trials and tribulations, with both internal and external pressures leaving a scarce margin for error. Some view the gig as a poisoned chalice; others view it as a role of rich possibility and potential.

Either way, supporters will rightly have certain expectations. Most important will be results, of course, with Cardiff still rooted to the foot of the table after nine matches. Intertwined with that, perhaps, is the importance of employing a high-octane brand of attacking football, with urgency and rhythm preferable to pragmatism and patience.

Then, Bulut's successor will also be tasked with optimising the undoubted talent at the club, including Willock. The former Arsenal academy starlet often struggled for real consistency during his four-year stay at QPR, although he was mesmerising at his best and gave sleepless nights to many Championship full-backs with his tricky feet and ability to dance past opposing defenders in tight pockets of space.

Chris Willock's Championship stats via FotMob, as of October 8th Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 2019/20 West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield Town (loans) 14 2 1 2020/21 QPR 38 3 5 2021/22 QPR 35 7 11 2022/23 QPR 28 6 2 2023/24 QPR 39 4 4 2024/25 Cardiff City 8 0 0

The 2021/22 season was a real highlight for Willock, who cemented his reputation as one of the most talented and skilful wide operators across the Championship.

Tanner aside, Cardiff are still largely devoid of tangible creativity from out wide but, make no mistake about it, Willock has all the requisite quality to address that. Electric on his day, Willock is remarkably talented and can exert X-Factor on games.

He is capable of being a real match-winner for Cardiff, who often depend upon the individual quality of mercurial academy product Rubin Colwill to have any sight of coming away with three points. Willock needs to be used properly, though, and is arguably at his best when coming in from the left-hand side in a system orientated around playing on the front-foot and using the wide areas to full effect.

It will be hoped, then, that Cardiff's new manager hands Willock a fair chance to show his worth and plays a system designed to get the very best out of him, too.

Willock is far too good to be simply sitting on the bench for a side struggling at the wrong end of the division, and increasing his output could help to rejuvenate Cardiff's sore season to date.