New Cardiff City man reveals Steve Morison role after transfer confirmed

Cedric Kipre has confirmed that Steve Morison was a factor in his decision to join Cardiff City from West Brom.

The defender completed a loan move to the Welsh capital after a frustrating spell at The Hawthorns where he failed to truly nail down a place as a first-team regular.

So, the chance to get more game time was an obvious appeal of the Bluebirds, and the former Wigan man also revealed that Morison played a part in the decision when speaking to the club’s media.

“I’m really happy to be here. The manager showed a real interest in me, and he showed that he wanted to have me on board. I’d describe myself as a ball-playing centre half; aggressive on the ball and against opponents. I like to defend 1v1, as well.

“Hopefully I can play as many games as possible, stay injury free and try to help the team to achieve their goals.”

Kipre is the latest addition in what has been a ridiculously busy summer for Cardiff, with Morison bringing in a host of players as he gears up for his first full season in charge.

Can you name the Cardiff City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 05/06 Cameron Jerome Darren Purse Glenn Loovens Jason Koumas

The verdict

This is a good move for all parties as Kipre needs to get more game time and Cardiff were short in defence, so he will be able to help with his physicality and strength.

Clearly, the player was impressed with what Morison had to say about the club and his plans, and he obviously has an important role in mind for the defender.

Now, it’s down to Kipre to impress in training as he looks to win a place in the XI for the Championship opener later this month.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.