New Burnley recruit reveals Vincent Kompany’s role in transfer move

Scott Twine is confident that he has made the right call to join Burnley ahead of fellow Championship sides, as he revealed talks with Vincent Kompany helped make his mind up.

The attacker was a man in-demand this summer after an outstanding season in League One with MK Dons last time out, where he scored 20 goals and registered 13 assists as they reached the play-offs.

Failure to go up meant a transfer was always likely and a host of clubs had been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old.

It would be Burnley that won the race for Twine, with his arrival announced this morning. And, speaking to the club’s media, he explained why he believes he has made the right next step in his career.

“I am buzzing. I have definitely made the right decision joining Burnley. I spoke in depth with the manager and his plans are exciting, it was a no brainer for me to sign. I can’t wait to get started and it feels like the right place for me.”

The verdict

This is a very exciting signing for Burnley as Twine was one of the standout players in the Football League last season and he was always going to make the step up to the Championship.

We know that the Clarets have seen off competition for the player and Twine’s comments highlight the pull that Kompany has, which is understandable given his reputation.

So, it’s now down to the player to show what he can do for Burnley and you would expect him to be a key player in their promotion push.

