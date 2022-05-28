New Bristol City signing reveals why he picked the Robins despite Luton Town talks

Kal Naismith has revealed that manager Nigel Pearson, the squad, the fanbase, and the ambition of Bristol City motivated him to leave Luton Town and join their Championship rivals.

The Robins shocked many by announcing the signing of the 29-year-old yesterday, who has left the Hatters at the end of his deal after winning their Player of the Season and helping them reach the play-offs in 2021/22.

Luton revealed when their retained list was announced earlier this month that negotiations were ongoing with Naismith but the utility player, who has thrived as part of a back three this season, has opted to leave Kenilworth Road in favour of a move to Ashton Gate.

Speaking to club media after his signing was announced, the Scot revealed the motivation behind his decision.

He said: “The facilities are incredible there is no getting away from that. The facilities are amazing but I think what attracted me to coming here was the stature of the manager, the players, the fanbase.

“The High Performance Centre is incredible and I’ll love driving through the gates every day to come to work here and give it my all but ultimately I want to be at a club that wants to move in the right direction, wants to win, wants to get promoted, wants to do all them things. That was my main reason for coming to the club.

“All this is amazing. I’ll never ever take this for granted, I’ll enjoy every minute I come into work here but I wanted to be somewhere we can create a winning environment and that’s the thing I’ll be concentrating on here.”

Naismith has become City’s second signing of the summer, after Mark Sykes signed on a free transfer from Oxford United, and should bolster Pearson’s defensive options.

Only two clubs conceded more Championship goals than the Robins in 2021/22 but there will be optimism that Naismith can shore up the backline.

The Verdict

What a coup this signing is for the Robins and it seems they have Pearson to thank.

This is the sort of deal that supporters will have hoped to see when the well-respected coach took charge at Ashton Gate and it shows the club’s ambition moving forward.

Naismith has highlighted the stature of the manager and the direction he feels the club are moving in as two of the main factors in his decision, which speaks volumes about his confidence in Pearson.

It’s a statement that he’s left a play-off team such as Luton to join the Robins after their 17th-place finish last term.