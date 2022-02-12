New AFC Bournemouth signing suffers significant injury setback

New AFC Bournemouth player Kieffer Moore faces a number of months on the sidelines after suffering a broken foot against Birmingham City in midweek.

The Wales international, who joined the Cherries for £3.5 million at the end of January to bolster their attack, arrived at the club having not played a match in over a month due to an injury picked up at his former club Cardiff City.

That coincidentally happened against Bournemouth at the end of December but he was fit enough to make his debut against the Blues on Wednesday night.

It ended in disaster for the 29-year-old though after landing on his own foot which has caused the break, according to manager Scott Parker.

Per Parker’s update, Moore is set to spend at least the next two months recovering from the injury, which means he may return for the final few matches of the Championship season unless he manages to get back quicker than anticipated.

The Verdict

It’s terrible timing for Moore who will have been raring to get going in a Bournemouth shirt.

He seemingly engineered the move to the south coast from Wales to take part in a promotion battle, but it’s one that he’s only likely to see the final few weeks of.

Moore would have added a different option aside from Dominic Solanke to Parker’s centre-forward choices, so to be injured this quickly into his time at the club will be a disappointment.

Judging by the late comeback win against Blackpool though, there’s fire-power in other areas of the pitch to make up for the loss of Moore.