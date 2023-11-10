Highlights Blackburn Rovers hope to make better transfers in the upcoming January window after limited options due to financial concerns in the summer.

Blackburn is already being linked with AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi, along with Leeds United, Sunderland, and several other clubs.

The potential arrival of Al-Hamadi could be bad news for Semir Telalovic, as it suggests that he may be in a difficult position at the club and his playing time may be affected.

Blackburn Rovers will hope the upcoming January transfer window can be better for the club than the summer.

Rovers were active in the summer, but with their financial concerns emerging, it meant Jon Dahl Tomasson was limited in what he could do.

The Lancashire side made seven new signings during the summer, but only two were signings that cost money; the rest were free transfers or loans.

Blackburn Rovers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Leopold Wahlstedt Odd Permanent Sondre Tronstad Vitesse Permanent Niall Ennis Plymouth Argyle Permanent Semir Telalovic Borussia Monchengladbach Permanent Arnor Sigurdsson CSKA Moscow Loan James Hill AFC Bournemouth Loan Andy Moran Brighton Loan

So, with January not too far away, the Blackburn boss will hope he can make some personnel changes as they look to keep up with the play-off places.

Despite it still being several weeks away from opening, Blackburn are already being linked with one or two players, with AFC Wimbledon’s Ali Al-Hamadi the latest name to emerge.

Blackburn Rovers join Leeds United and Sunderland in the race for AFC Wimbledon striker

It was first reported by Sports Illustrated, that Sunderland were weighing up a move for Wimbledon striker Al Hamadi.

The report revealed that the Black Cats had sent scouts to watch the striker play in recent League Two games.

It was then reported that fellow Championship Leeds United are also keen on the Iraq international. Then journalist Darren Witcoop added that Bristol City, Stoke, Hull, and Cardiff City are also interested in the 21-year-old, with him stating that Wimbledon would want £1 million plus for the player after knocking back bids from Barnsley and Peterborough United in the summer.

Anyway, all them sides mentioned have more teams to battle with, as it’s now been reported by TEAMtalk, that Blackburn and Derby County have joined the race for Al-Hamadi.

The report states that both teams are keen to add to their forward line and have identified Al-Hamadi as an option.

This will be exciting news for Blackburn fans, but this potential arrival could be bad news for one particular player.

Why is Blackburn Rovers being linked with Al-Hamadi bad news for Semir Telalovic?

As always, whenever a player is linked with a club, you have to expect that the club is interested in the player because they want to improve their forward line and replace a current player.

In this case, were Rovers to bring in Al-Hamadi in January, it would have to be suggested that Telalovic would be in a very difficult position at the club.

Blackburn signed the German forward from Borussia Mönchengladbach in the summer, and he was probably seen as a player that could help them now and in the future.

However, it hasn’t been the greatest of starts to his time at the club, as he’s only featured in six games for the club in all competitions.

The forward has made five appearances in the league, with them all coming from the bench, playing a total of just 57 minutes of league football. He started in the EFL Cup win over Cardiff City at the beginning of the season.

Telalovic has managed 0.2 shots and 0.2 key passes and has a pass competition rate of 58.3%, as per WhoScored.com.

While Al-Hamadi is averaging 3.4 shots per game, has completed 1.9 key passes, and has averaged 1.5 dribbles per game, along with his four goals and five assists, per WhoScored.com.

So, it is clear to see which of the two players is doing better this season, and even though they are in different situations, Al-Hamadi joining Rovers would likely see Telalovic’s game time be affected even more.

Therefore, if this deal or any other deal happens, Blackburn may be wise to let Telalovic leave the club on a temporary basis, as he can build up his confidence once again and allow him to play regularly for six months.

It makes no sense for the Lancashire side to keep Telalovic at the club for the rest of the campaign if they add another striker to the mix, as the player’s confidence will just seep even more.