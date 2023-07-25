Blackburn Rovers have increased the asking price for Ashley Phillips amid speculation over his future.

It was initially believed that an agreement had been reached with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur over a £3 million deal, plus add-ons.

However, according to The Athletic, that is not quite the situation involving the 18-year-old’s future.

Phillips emerged as a bright young star of the Rovers academy last season, making his breakthrough into the first team squad at Ewood Park.

The defender featured eight times in the Championship for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side as the team earned a seventh place finish in the table.

What is Blackburn Rovers’ asking price for Ashley Phillips?

The Athletic have reported that the asking price for Phillips has increased to £5 million.

The initial deal amounted to £5 million in total, with £3 million up front and a further £2 million in add-ons.

However, the Championship side now want the full £5 million up front, with a further £4.5 million in add-ons, taking the deal to a £9.5 million total.

Despite this late change in fee, there is still some optimism that a deal can be completed between the two sides.

It is hoped that Phillips will join the underage ranks at Spurs, with the centre back not seen as ready to make the leap into Ange Postecoglou’s side just yet.

The Australian has arrived as the latest managerial appointment at White Hart Lane, and it is hoped he can lead the team back to the Champions League places after a disappointing campaign saw the side finish eighth in the table.

How did Ashley Phillips fare last season for Blackburn Rovers?

Phillips performed quite well in the opportunities he was handed last season.

He made his first appearance for the club in an EFL Cup fixture against Hartlepool United last August, with the team winning 4-0 in a 90-minute appearance for the teenager.

His league debut came in a clash against West Brom early in the campaign, featuring for 70 minutes in a 2-1 win.

Phillips was afforded another number of opportunities in the starting lineup in the early parts of the season.

However, his last appearance in the Championship came in a 3-1 win over QPR in March, only playing one more time for the first team after that in a 2-1 win over Leicester City in the FA Cup.

It appears that he has played his last game for the club, at least as a permanent player, with Spurs closing in on a deal with Rovers.

Is Ashley Phillips worth £9.5 million amid Tottenham’s pursuit of the Blackburn youngster?

The £3 million up-front fee that emerged took a lot of people by surprise as it seemed quite low.

So it comes as no surprise to find that Rovers are now looking for more money.

The manner of the negotiations has been quite strange given it seemed a fee had been agreed already, but the £9.5 million fee now makes a lot more sense.

Blackburn receiving £5 million for him now should help them reinvest back into the squad and if they receive the £4.5 million in add-ons then he’s likely done well at Spurs so everyone will be happy with the outcome.