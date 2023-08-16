Highlights Rangers, Leeds United, and West Brom are interested in Millwall defender Jake Cooper, but he may choose to stay at Millwall for another year.

Millwall defender Jake Cooper is attracting interest from Rangers, Leeds United and West Brom, but could favour another year at the Den instead.

Last week, Football Insider reported that the 55-time Scottish champions were keen on adding Cooper to their ranks.

The Light Blues have been long time admirers of the Championship stalwart, lodging a £3 million bid over five years ago.

The 28-year-old would deal Gary Rowett’s side a significant blow, if he was to make the switch; however, supporters might not need to worry.

Football Scotland have since suggested that Cooper could possibly reject the club’s advancements, and pen a new deal in East London.

However, recent reports have emerged from Football Insider, explaining that Leeds and West Brom will also battle for the Englishman's signature.

Manager Rowett had his say on the summer’s contract talks with Cooper. Speaking to Southwark News, he stated: “The club is still in discussion. The general feeling is that Coops wants to commit longer-term.

“Some of those details are for the club to deal with, so I don’t really get involved in that. But he’s a player that’s done really, really well, and obviously we want him to be here for a long time.”

How has Jake Cooper performed for Millwall?

The 6’ 3’’ stalwart has been an ever-present in the Millwall side since joining from Reading in 2017. He has gone on to make 303 appearances for the club and started all 46 league outings last term. He achieved the same feat in both 18/19 and 19/20.

Not only is Cooper defensively proficient, he is also a menace going forwards. His best goal scoring season came in the aforementioned 18/19 campaign, where he netted on six occasions and also notched the same amount of assists – crazy numbers for a centre half.

Furthermore, he was a crucial cog in Millwall’s most recent playoff push. Despite their fantastic form, the Lions fell short of the top six by a single point, following a run that saw them win just two of their final nine bouts.

The last of which was a heart-breaking one. After leading 3-1, knowing that a victory would set up a playoff semi-final against Luton Town, opponents Blackburn Rovers scored three second half goals that silenced the Den.

Should Jake Cooper make a switch?

Cooper has recently entered the final year of his contract at Millwall, and his side have endured a mixed start.

After taking an unlikely three points from Middlesbrough on the opening day, they were dispatched 4-0 at home to Reading in the EFL Cup.

They returned to the Den last weekend, but again faced the same fate, this time losing 1-0 to Bristol City, thanks to a late Matthew James strike.

However, Cooper is still highly valued, with Transfermarkt specifying that he is worth €3.5 million in the current market.

For Jake Cooper, the opportunity to embark upon a new challenge may tempt him; however, a lucrative contract offer from the Millwall hierarchy just might be enough to retain his services for another season at least.