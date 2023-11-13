Highlights The Building Foundations Fund will provide £6 million over six years to support community activities for all 72 EFL clubs.

The fund will offer grants of £10,000 in the first season, with further grants of £5,000 to £100,000 available in subsequent seasons.

Sky Bet's commitment to the fund demonstrates their ongoing dedication to supporting clubs and communities, aligning with their goal of being the most trusted bookmaker in the UK.

The £6 million available through The Building Foundations Fund will help all 72 EFL clubs continue to be "the beating heart of their communities" and give life to initiatives that may otherwise never have got the necessary funding, according to Sky Bet managing director Dan Colton.

Sky Bet and the EFL announced last week that they were launching the largest multi-year sponsor-backed fund dedicated solely to community activities, which will see the sports betting brand invest £1 million per year across the next six years.

The initiative is a result of the record extension agreed between the two earlier this year, which will see Sky Bet remain the EFL's title partner until the end of the 2028/29 campaign.

EFL clubs are "the beating hearts of their communities"

EFL club programmes engaged over 840,000 participants across more than 580,000 hours of community activity sessions across the 2021/22 campaign alone and Colton was optimistic that the money Sky Bet have committed will help teams support their communities further.

"We really want to play our part in the communities around these clubs," he told FLW. "These clubs are the beating heart of their communities, and we want to do our best for both the communities and the clubs.

"The work we generally do is already in support of the clubs - they're in receipt of money from our partnership - but we want to extend beyond that into the communities. There are a huge number of people that we can reach with this initiative and we want to do our best with that.

"A part of this is also that we have an ambition to be the most trusted bookmaker in the UK and this is one step towards that. We've got lots more plans in that regard next year as well."

A lifeline for community projects

An initial £10,000 for community activities will be made available to all Championship, League One, and League Two clubs, while across the next five seasons, they will get the chance to bid for further grants worth between £5,000 and £100,000 - either to boost their current programmes or launch new initiatives.

Bids will be judged across a range of categories, which include improving local sporting facilities or promoting the physical and social benefits of the game, by a panel of industry experts that includes much-loved former Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling.

At a time when finances are tight for clubs across all three EFL divisions, The Building Foundations Fund looks likely to be a lifeline for community programmes that may otherwise have seen their funding cut or never got off the ground at all.

"What we're doing is making 10 grand available this season to all the clubs," Colton explained. "It's up to the clubs whether they choose to use it, but it was important to us and to give every team the opportunity.

"This is about impacting people. There are clubs of all different sizes across the 72 but the size of a club doesn't really matter to us. In this first season, we just want to give them the opportunity to follow up with ideas they had and wanted to do but haven't had the funds to make a reality.

"Sometimes ideas can be great ideas but they get stuck at the bottom of a list. This is a time when funds are often constrained and EFL clubs are not wealthy organisations. Maybe some of them were in the past but they're not today and this gives them the opportunity to do those things that they otherwise wouldn't get to do."

Ongoing commitment to heroes in the community

The fund was launched last week in Barnsley, where Colton and EFL ambassadors such as former England striker Emile Heskey and chair Rick Parry, were involved with the League One club's walking football programme and heard about other projects that are set to benefit from this season's funding.

The session offered a glimpse of the real world impact that the grants can have on clubs and their communities.

"Projects like this always look good on paper and create excitement, but it's once you really see it happen that it feels real," noted Colton.

"We've been at a session for Barnsley's walking football programme and I met someone from Blackburn Rovers who is running the 'Remembering the Rovers' initiative, which is about working with people with Alzheimer's - coming together and sharing their experiences of the club. Their short-term memory isn't there, but they can come and share the long-term memories that they have of the club.

"There are loads more that we hear people are going to do - such as refereeing qualifications, kit and equipment, and facilities."

Colton added that alongside their Real No. 1s campaign, the fund marks Sky Bet's ongoing support for the heroes at football clubs and in local communities.

"It fits with the 'Real Number Ones' campaign that we've done recently, which was about finding those people that are the unsung heroes of their clubs. This can further support those sorts of people. This is not about the first teams of these clubs, this is about doing things for and with the people in the broader community.

"This is hopefully a continuation of us proving that we can really stand out from the pack to show that we are the operator to trust in this market."

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored post in partnership with Sky Bet and the EFL