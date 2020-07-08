Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Never want to go back’ – Sunderland post backfires as these fans share frustration

Published

9 mins ago

on

The Sky Bet League One play-off final takes place at Wembley on Monday as Oxford United and Wycombe Wanderers face off at the national stadium

For Sunderland, it’s a reminder that they’ll be in League One for at least another season and Black Cats fans are hoping that it will be the one where they get back into the Championship.

Certainly, their drop down the leagues has been horrible for supporters, and the club finds itself in a pretty unhappy place with fans wanting new ownership to come in and sort things out.

Indeed, that was reflected on social media when, after the Black Cats tried to drum up some good feeling about an eventual return to the Stadium of Light, fans let them know how unhappy they still are.

Let’s take a look at what has been said as many wait for news in terms of a change in ownership ahead of what might be an important summer window for them:


