‘Never want to go back’ – Sunderland post backfires as these fans share frustration

For Sunderland, it’s a reminder that they’ll be in League One for at least another season and Black Cats fans are hoping that it will be the one where they get back into the Championship.

Certainly, their drop down the leagues has been horrible for supporters, and the club finds itself in a pretty unhappy place with fans wanting new ownership to come in and sort things out.

Indeed, that was reflected on social media when, after the Black Cats tried to drum up some good feeling about an eventual return to the Stadium of Light, fans let them know how unhappy they still are.

Let’s take a look at what has been said as many wait for news in terms of a change in ownership ahead of what might be an important summer window for them:

🏟 ᴏᴜʀ ʜᴏᴍᴇ 🏟 Who else can’t wait to be back here… 🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/lDSHaQrFvl — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) July 8, 2020

Genuinely never want to go back the way we're going right now. — Jamie (@JamieSAFC_) July 8, 2020

Until Donald & co are gone, I think fans will be prepared to wait to get back. #donaldout — Tom 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🔴⚪️ (@Leech27Tom) July 8, 2020

Can’t wait. Now just announce new owners, manager and new playing squad — Adam Theaker (@adam_theaker) July 8, 2020

I have zero desire to be back there. — kyle (@kylemurg) July 8, 2020

Has Donald apologised, halved his asking price, sold the club, sacked Parkinson and all the Eastleigh casts offs yet? Then yeah sure, can’t wait! — Jon Place 🍊 (@JonathanPlace1) July 8, 2020

I’ve hardly missed a home game since 1990, probably 10/12 tops but I can honestly say I’m in no hurry to get back the way things are being ran. — stuart bailey (@stubailey73) July 8, 2020

I'm praying the government allow no-one back in the stadiums for the next year just to save me a moral dilemma. No fancy for coming back at all. — Blah Blah Blah (@old_punky) July 8, 2020

So when Donald has gone then? — Martin Mearman (@Turnstile30) July 8, 2020

I can wait. I'm having to wait for my three match refund so I'm used to it. — Anthony Dent (@_toosb) July 8, 2020