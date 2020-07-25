Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Never thought I’d see the day’ – Plenty of Reading fans react as 26-year-old departs

Jordan Obita has confirmed that he will be leaving Reading and becoming a free agent after the Royals pulled out of a contract offer.

The versatile player has been a key man in Reading’s squad for a number of years and the academy graduate has been at the club for all of 18 years.

Obita suffered with a number of potentially career-ending injuries, however he bounced back and managed to recover earlier this season.

He has played his part in the history of Reading though, and scored in a play-off semi-final away at Fulham back in 2017.

Alongside that, he earned the club’s player of the season award in the 2013/14 season and will be hoping to find a new team to showcase his talents to as quickly as possible.

Here’s how Reading supporters reacted to the news that Obita would be leaving the club…

