‘Never thought I’d see the day’ – Plenty of Reading fans react as 26-year-old departs

Jordan Obita has confirmed that he will be leaving Reading and becoming a free agent after the Royals pulled out of a contract offer.

The versatile player has been a key man in Reading’s squad for a number of years and the academy graduate has been at the club for all of 18 years.

Obita suffered with a number of potentially career-ending injuries, however he bounced back and managed to recover earlier this season.

He has played his part in the history of Reading though, and scored in a play-off semi-final away at Fulham back in 2017.

Alongside that, he earned the club’s player of the season award in the 2013/14 season and will be hoping to find a new team to showcase his talents to as quickly as possible.

Here’s how Reading supporters reacted to the news that Obita would be leaving the club…

Can you get 100% in this Reading quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 9 Reading have sacked a manager? True False

Never thought I’d see the day Jordan Obita left Reading… #readingfc — jamie (@dingfcjamie) July 25, 2020

Right decision releasing Jordan Obita. He's not the same player as he was before his horrific injury which is a real shame #readingfc — Jack (@thesimpsonRFC) July 25, 2020

Absolutely certain Obita will make a great signing for someone. #Readingfc. — Michael Wade (@michaelwadeESPN) July 25, 2020

Should we retire the number 11 shirt now in honour of Jordan obita? 😂 #readingfc — Dean Bennett (@DeanBennett1993) July 25, 2020

Usually wishing a departing player well is a bit wishy-washy but with Jordan Obita and #ReadingFC it's truly genuine. I can't imagine he'd have left but for the pandemic and he deserves a cracking at a good new club. — Marc Mayo (@ThatMarcMayo) July 25, 2020

Sad about Obita, withdrew an offer too; would have liked him to stay and fight with Richards. Will be interesting to see if we bring someone in or just go with Samuels #readingfc — Nick Houlton (@Houlton11) July 25, 2020

Gutted about this. What a player Obita has been for the club. Forever remember that Fulham goal in the playoffs 😍 #readingfc https://t.co/DWUM4AFdiw — Mark Lawrence (@MLawrenceJourno) July 25, 2020