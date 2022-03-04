“Never say never” – Millwall fan pundit offers Jed Wallace prediction as future remains up in the air

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The future of one of Millwall’s star wingers looks to be up in the air after a brilliant season for him personally versus a more average one for his team.

Jed Wallace is a fans favourite. He initially joined Millwall on a loan move from Wolves in 2016 before making the move permanent in 2017 and has since gone on to make over 200 appearances in all competitions for the side.

Despite receiving offers for the 27-year-old in January, Millwall were able to keep hold of their man for a bit longer. However, as it stands his long-term future at the club is looking very much in doubt.

We spoke to FLW’s Millwall fan pundit Ryan Loftus to ask whether he thinks Jed Wallace has a future at Millwall.

He said: “Despite being able to keep hold of him through the January window rejecting a few bids from Forest, I think the direction is still that Jed Wallace will leave in the summer.

“The club have restated a number of times their determination to keep hold of him obviously he is our best player and consistently delivers as well he is one of the Championships best attackers so keeping hold of him would be a massive boost for the club but it looks like it might be a bit too late to strike a deal.”

Quiz: Have these 22 ex-Millwall players retired or not?

1 of 22 Jos Hooiveld Yes No

However with Millwall’s form starting to pick up with four successive wins, Ryan hope there may be a small chance that his fate is not yet sealed as he said: “However, never say never. I’d imagine he’s 90% out the door but with Millwall’s form improving, things could change by the summer.”

The Verdict:

Unfortunately for Millwall fans, it is looking extremely likely that Wallace will be leaving The Den in summer.

The 27-year-old has had a terrific season but he’s getting older now and if he’s going to make another step up, he needs to do it now.

His departure will leave a big hole in the squad at Millwall as Wallace has been a regular for so long and the club will definitely find it hard to find a suitable replacement for him.

However, you would hope that if he does leave to go to a club higher up in the league, he won’t get anyone holding it against him as he has given so much to Millwall but consequently now needs to make a choice for his career.

Of course, as Ryan says, with Millwall’s form improving, it’s not over yet and Wallace could be convinced to stay but as it stands I would be advising Millwall fans not to get their hopes up too much.