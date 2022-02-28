“Never say never” – Huddersfield Town fan pundit offers balanced automatic promotion observation

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town continue to put pressure on AFC Bournemouth in the Championship’s race for automatic promotion.

Carlos Corberan’s side are on a 17 game unbeaten run across all competitions and are still flying high after Saturday’s 2-0 win over Birmingham City left them in third.

Just two points now separate Town from Bournemouth, although the Cherries do have four games in hand, something that FLW’s fan pundit, Graeme Rayner, believes will be a big factor.

“It’s possible but, realistically, Bournemouth have got four games in-hand and a two-point lead,” the Huddersfield fan explained when quizzed on the chance of automatic promotion.

“The only way it can happen is if we keep this run going and keep the pressure on.

“They’ve got to play games against sides that are either fighting relegation or fighting for promotion, so never say never, but I don’t think so.”

Huddersfield are scheduled to play Bournemouth next month, with Graeme believing that if Corberan’s side are to keep the pressure on the top-two, they need to hold onto their coattails in the coming weeks.

“If we can be within six points of them when it comes to playing them in around four games then it could get very interesting.

“Bournemouth are a good side and they’ve got some very, very good players. They’ve got a massive transfer bill and wage bill compared to us, games in hand and points on the board.”

Despite that idea of Huddersfield flirting with automatic promotion, Graeme conceded that, right now, most fans would take the guarantee of the play-offs given the level of improvement it would show from years gone by.

“We need to keep our feet on the ground and be realistic,” he concluded.

“At the moment, every single Town fan in the country would snap your hands off at a guaranteed play-off place. If you could offer to guarantee that or play on and potentially win promotion, we’d all take the play-offs right now and finish the table as it is.

“Anyone who wants more I’d remind them where we were a couple of seasons ago.”

The Verdict

It’s difficult to look at the table as it is right now and see Huddersfield as genuine automatic promotion contenders. That’s a really bold statement given they are third, admittedly.

However, with Bournemouth having the games in hand that they do, they could just take things too far in the coming weeks.

As mentioned here, if Huddersfield can hang on and make it interesting towards the end of March, it’s an opinion that might change.

Right now, though, the focus of Corberan should just be on cashing in on this play-off opportunity.

