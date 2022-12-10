“Never satisfied” – Michael Carrick offers Middlesbrough mentality insight

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick has revealed the mentality that is driving his side following his appointment in October.

The Championship has seen several former elite players become managers, some with success, some without. There is no correlation and we’re currently seeing Vincent Kompany thrive, with Carrick hoping to emulate that success at Middlesbrough.

The head coach has enjoyed a superb start to life in the dugout at the Riverside, bouncing back from defeat to Preston by picking up 10 points from the next four games and leading Boro up the Championship table.

Instead of settling and being pleased with the work so far, the focus in the four-week break between the Norwich City win and the visit of Luton Town at the Riverside has been on improvement.

Speaking to the Northern Echo, Carrick explained his approach: “You’re never satisfied or wanting to get into a comfort zone where you feel you can sit back and relax.

“There are bits that we’ve been working on to improve, but we want to keep going down the same line because I think it’s clear there was a feel-good factor among the group which we wanted to keep.

“We want to keep improving and getting better as individuals and as a team.”

That mindset will almost certainly ensure his side continue to be successful, whether that’s through performances or results. In the initial stages, Boro needed to get results to put breathing space between themselves and the bottom three.

They’ve now done that and are looking up the table under Carrick and will likely kick on now the pressure of putting points on the board is off.

But that doesn’t mean Carrick will get complacent as he suggests the disruption in rhythm shouldn’t be too much of an issue after the World Cup break.

“Because of the games we’ve had we’ve stayed in a decent rhythm.

“The boys came back after and trained really hard, trying to keep that intensity up. It was important that we didn’t switch off too much, and if anything we kind of ramped it up a little bit more for them.”

Championship’s back! How much can you remember about Blackpool’s season so far

1 of 26 Michael Appleton joined in which month of 2022? May June July August

The Verdict

Carrick’s mindset will certainly drive his team forward as it’s clear he’s demanding a lot of his players.

The consistency the team has played with before the international break was exceptional and that switch from grinding out the first two games to being an attacking force is probably down to ensuring things don’t change too much.

Carrick has laid some solid foundations and now the immediate threat of a relegation battle is out of the way, the best could yet come from this Boro side.