‘Never really convinced me’ – Nottingham Forest eye 26-year-old transfer: The verdict

Nottingham Forest are looking to secure a deal for defender Tyler Blackett on a free transfer, as per RMC Sport.

The centre-back who can also operate at left-back was released from Reading in the summer after four years at the Berkshire outfit, and it now appears Sabri Lamouchi’s Forest are keen on a deal for the ex-Man United man.

So, would Blackett be a shrewd free signing for the Reds?

George Harbey

You can certainly see the logic behind this one.

Blackett is an experienced player who knows the Championship quite well, and he is an accomplished, solid defender at this level.

Forest aren’t going to spend big on defenders this summer as their back-line of Matty Cash, Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo and Yuri Ribeiro performed relatively well in 2019/20, and even if Matty Cash leaves, they have Carl Jenkinson and Tendayi Darikwa to come in as potential replacements.

Blackett can play at left-back or at centre-half, and on a free transfer, he’d add cover to Ribeiro, Figueiredo and Worrall, especially with Michael Dawson approaching the latter stages of his career and the likes of Michael Hefele and Yohan Benalouane facing uncertain futures at the club.

It won’t excite fans, I don’t think, but it would be a smart move by Sabri Lamouchi.

Jacob Potter

I’m really not sure about this.

Blackett wasn’t Reading’s first-choice left-back in his time with the club, and I don’t think he’d be quite good enough for Nottingham Forest.

But he could be a useful option to have on a rotational basis, especially during busy periods of the season.

Forest haven’t got enough strength in depth, and I still think that’s one of the main reasons as to why they didn’t win promotion last season from the Championship.

There are better options out there for Sabri Lamouchi’s side, but on a free, Blackett might be worth the punt.

Competition for places wouldn’t hurt anyone.

Alfie Burns

Blackett has never really convinced me during his time at Reading and I’m not sure he improves the side at Forest.

Of course, he’s a free agent and that’s appealing this summer, but we’ve seen Forest make a load of signings like this in the past and then the players never hit the heights expected.

In my opinion, Blackett falls into that category and Forest don’t need his wages on the books.

If a squad player is needed to provide cover, why not lean on the academy?