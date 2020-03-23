‘Never really a fan’, ‘Made his bed’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans shutdown talk of ex-player’s potential return

Fans up and down the country are taking their time away from matchday action to discuss players old and new and the impact they had, with the potential for a reunion causing a lot of discussion online.

Leeds United have had a lot of players come through the doors at Elland Road, making a tremendous impact either briefly or over a sustained period. Attacking talent hasn’t been at a premium for the Whites, with a lot of top-drawer strikers signing for them.

One of the most recent strikers that has managed to make a telling impact at Elland Road is New Zealand international Chris Wood, who joined under Uwe Rosler back in 2015 but struggled to find any consistency in his first season thanks to injuries and some poor finishing.

However, the arrival of Garry Monk and striker coach, James Beattie, massively increased his fortunes in front of goal, seeing him net 27 league goals in 2016/17 and earn a subsequent transfer to Premier League Burnley, where he has been a solid striker for the Clarets.

Since his departure at the start of the 2017/18 season, Leeds have struggled to replicate his goal return with Kemar Roofe and Patrick Bamford both showing glimmers of talent, but without the devastating impact that the Kiwi had in that time.

Leeds United fans weren’t happy with his departure, especially with Thomas Christiansen’s ill-fated managerial stint doing little to ease the pain of his loss, but Wood’s nous in front of goal is still longed for by the Whites faithful.

Discussing his impact in a Leeds United supporters group (Leeds United Supporters Club 1919: Official page), the fans were eager to share their opinion on Wood and whether they would take him back in the summer…

Is it true that Chris Wood could be coming back to Leeds? Do you want him back or not?

Mick Murtagh “I’ll take anyone who can score goals.”

Derek Mulligan “Doubt it, never really a fan of Wood, far too lazy in my opinion. Bamford does so much more but is not scoring enough. The irony of it all.”

Odie Lufc Behan “He rejected a 3-year deal to go elsewhere, why would we want him back? He wasn’t that good and we’d need to be aiming higher than Burnley rejects at this stage.”

Liz Perry “Nope, I didn’t like Wood, he made his bed.”

Stephen Middlehurst “He’s left us, move on.”

Steve Pearse “He left us for a Premier League opportunity, against popular opinion, I wouldn’t mind him back as he has proved he can do it at top level and with Bielsa developing him further he could do a Bamford AND score as well. (Tin hat on now ready for the onslaught).”

Joshua Pilling “People calling him lazy and never good enough for the club, just remember he scored 41 goals in 83 appearances for the club, almost a goal every 2 games. That’s not lazy and is far better than what we’ve had since he left.”

Liz Perry “When Wood was our striker, there was nobody else who could score, so it made him look prolific, now we have goals from every position, we’re doing fantastic without him.”