Marcus Forss endured a slow start to the season at Middlesbrough as the side initially failed to live up to pre-season expectations under Chris Wilder.

The Finland international was not able to nail down a starting berth on Teesside until the change of manager took place, with the 23-year-old slotting in comfortably on the right wing when previously he had been utilised more centrally.

Boro have been on an astonishingly good run to drag themselves away from the relegation battle before bulldozing their way through the promotion-chasing pack to third position.

Sheffield United progressing to the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday may well have given Boro a slight edge in aiming to hunt the Blades in their remaining eight matches, and Forss will be an important cog in maintaining their relentless form in front of goal.

Forss gave an insight into the difficulty of his first few months as a Boro player when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: "Michael has got us playing a different kind of football.

"It suits me.

"I am in the team now, and I like it.

"I want to help us to get three points whatever position I am in.

"It wasn’t ideal in the early stages (at the club), but it can happen in football where you don’t get picked.

"It is never nice to be on the bench and when you are you have to roll your sleeves up in training, make sure you get back in the team.

"It is about your reaction and work ethic, and I never gave up.

"I am reaping the rewards now.

"It is never easy not playing but when you have everyone supporting you when you're coming in, it is nice to have a reaction, and I am grateful."

Forss has shown a lot of character to become a prominent figure at The Riverside this season and no one would have expected him to consolidate a position above Isaiah Jones in the pecking order this term.

The Verdict

Boro's summer recruitment and the lateness of it was not conducive to having a successful start to the season.

That was made even more difficult by the clear breakdown in relations between Chris Wilder and the hierarchy at the club that may have created a challenging atmosphere for the squad, and particularly new signings.

Forss is a key part of one of the most dynamic attacking contingents we have seen in the Championship in the last few seasons and his direct approach has complemented the threats of Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer very nicely.