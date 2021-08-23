Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Never mind’, ‘Move on’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react as player nears Riverside exit

Chuba Akpom is in advanced talks to leave Middlesbrough and join former club PAOK, according to Gazzetta.

Akpom arrived at the Riverside last summer for a fee of around £2.75million, having impressed over in the Greek Super League.

But the striker struggled to make an impact last season, making only 20 starts in the Championship and scoring only five goals in a total of 39 outings.

Neil Warnock moved to reshape his attacking options in the summer, failing to offer Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga new deals.

Having failed to make a start for Boro this season, and having only played 19 minutes of football in the Championship, Warnock has also suggested that Akpom should look to depart the Riverside.

Now, according to Gazzetta, Boro are in advanced talks to send Akpom back to PAOK, initially on loan with a view to make that move permanent.

Boro are set to split the wage pay 50/50, too, as Warnock continues to manoeuvre his way through the transfer market and add to his squad.

Here, we take a look at Boro fans’ reactions to this potential departure…

