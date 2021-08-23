‘Never mind’, ‘Move on’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react as player nears Riverside exit

Chuba Akpom is in advanced talks to leave Middlesbrough and join former club PAOK, according to Gazzetta.

Akpom arrived at the Riverside last summer for a fee of around £2.75million, having impressed over in the Greek Super League.

But the striker struggled to make an impact last season, making only 20 starts in the Championship and scoring only five goals in a total of 39 outings.

Neil Warnock moved to reshape his attacking options in the summer, failing to offer Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga new deals.

Having failed to make a start for Boro this season, and having only played 19 minutes of football in the Championship, Warnock has also suggested that Akpom should look to depart the Riverside.

Now, according to Gazzetta, Boro are in advanced talks to send Akpom back to PAOK, initially on loan with a view to make that move permanent.

Boro are set to split the wage pay 50/50, too, as Warnock continues to manoeuvre his way through the transfer market and add to his squad.

Here, we take a look at Boro fans’ reactions to this potential departure…

Turn down 2 million and let him go for free on loan , who tf made that decision then , own up — Dan 🇦🇷 (@DannG233) August 22, 2021

Cos our manager next season might fancy him if he does well over there cos it’s inevitable warnock won’t be here longer than a season — Harry Pattison (@HarryPattison3) August 22, 2021

People saying loan deal coz NW not staying, Akpom in final season of contract isn't he, and 5 goals in 40 games is prob the main reason he wants him gone.. — paul metcalfe (@paulmetz) August 23, 2021

Can't we do a swap deal for a striker who scores goals at championship level like a kike garcia type player would be better than just sending him back to Greece with nothing to his name at the Riverside. — Bailey Wazza (@BaileyWarwick2) August 22, 2021

Why was he even signed in the first place absolute champ man desperate signing — Matthew Shirazi (@MattShirazi) August 22, 2021

So we reject 2 mil but accept a loan 👏 — liamday2005 🇦🇷 (@liamday2005) August 22, 2021

Plenty of willing takers to carry his bags to the airport and make sure he boards the flight no doubt! — borosfan (@borosfan) August 23, 2021

Hope this means Sporar or another forward is close then! — Andy Hounslow (@andy_hounslow) August 22, 2021

