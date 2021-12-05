‘Never let him leave’ – Many Preston North End fans praise 26-year-old despite Blackburn Rovers defeat

It proved to be another painful derby defeat for Championship Preston North End as Ben Brereton Diaz’s header proved to be the difference between them and Blackburn Rovers yesterday.

Conditions for both sides proved to be difficult on a very wet day in Lancashire, forcing Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray to rip up his initial plans to ‘play more football’ ahead of an important tie for both sides at either end of the Championship table.

Whilst Mowbray’s men had the opportunity to solidify their place in the play-off zone, a position they may not have been expected to be in after losing Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliott in the summer, the visitors to Ewood Park were just one point adrift of the top half of the second-tier and had the chance to capitalise on potential slip-ups from other teams around them.

Unfortunately for the Lilywhites though, in a game they probably deserved to get something from, the 53rd minute proved to be decisive in this derby as Chile international Brereton Diaz met Reda Khadra’s cross to put the home side 1-0 up.

One man in midfielder Alan Browne did come away with some credit though after putting in an admirable performance in the middle of the park for Frankie McAvoy’s men, with the Republic of Ireland international remaining as one of the first names on the teamsheet as a key cog in his side’s machine.

He came under fire from sections of the Lancashire outfit’s supporters for his responses to various criticisms of him and his teammates on social media in recent weeks, but proved to be a popular figure after yesterday’s game.

With this in mind, we take a look at how a selection of Preston fans reacted to his display.

Alan Browne has been our best player for weeks now. But weirdos on here will still have a do at him. Browne, his captaincy, and his lucrative new contract aren’t in control of the tactics. #pnefc — Adam. (@Browny___) December 4, 2021

The two plus points from today’s game were that Olosunde finally got minutes and looked pretty good and Alan Browne put in another quality performance, nothing else went well unfortunately #pnefc — 🇩🇰🇩🇰🇩🇰🇩🇰 (@PR4PNE) December 4, 2021

Not a great showing all in all. Looked alright first half but no response once we went behind in game. Alan Browne and Ben Whiteman the two standouts for us despite defeat? #pnefc — Vital PNE (@VitalPNE) December 4, 2021

Thought Alan Browne was everywhere captains performance #pnefc — PT (@PaulTurner97) December 4, 2021

Love browney and think he gives the team a lot with his energy and closing down. — Gary Turner (@supergaz1982) December 4, 2021

He has been our best player for the last 3 games. As for the match we controlled the first half without ever really threatening the goal but second half we did very little Blackburn weren't much better imo — StuO (@StuO50) December 5, 2021

Cannot fault Browne today. But he shouldnt be left to try do it on his own — JB (@JonnyBalshaw) December 4, 2021

I love him. Never let him leave. — Harry (@hdtrice) December 4, 2021