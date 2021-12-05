Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Never let him leave’ – Many Preston North End fans praise 26-year-old despite Blackburn Rovers defeat

Published

5 mins ago

on

It proved to be another painful derby defeat for Championship Preston North End as Ben Brereton Diaz’s header proved to be the difference between them and Blackburn Rovers yesterday.

Conditions for both sides proved to be difficult on a very wet day in Lancashire, forcing Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray to rip up his initial plans to ‘play more football’ ahead of an important tie for both sides at either end of the Championship table.

Whilst Mowbray’s men had the opportunity to solidify their place in the play-off zone, a position they may not have been expected to be in after losing Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliott in the summer, the visitors to Ewood Park were just one point adrift of the top half of the second-tier and had the chance to capitalise on potential slip-ups from other teams around them.

Unfortunately for the Lilywhites though, in a game they probably deserved to get something from, the 53rd minute proved to be decisive in this derby as Chile international Brereton Diaz met Reda Khadra’s cross to put the home side 1-0 up.

One man in midfielder Alan Browne did come away with some credit though after putting in an admirable performance in the middle of the park for Frankie McAvoy’s men, with the Republic of Ireland international remaining as one of the first names on the teamsheet as a key cog in his side’s machine.

He came under fire from sections of the Lancashire outfit’s supporters for his responses to various criticisms of him and his teammates on social media in recent weeks, but proved to be a popular figure after yesterday’s game.

With this in mind, we take a look at how a selection of Preston fans reacted to his display.


