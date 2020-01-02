‘Never leave’, ‘Legend’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to Brice Samba’s post

Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans have taken to Twitter to react to Brice Samba’s post following the club’s 3-2 victory over Blackburn Rovers at the City Ground.

The goalkeeper, who joined the Reds last summer from French outfit SM Caen, produced an impressive performance in between the sticks against Tony Mowbray’s side yesterday.

After making a bright start to the clash, Forest took the lead in the 22nd minute as Joe Lolley’s effort deceived Blackburn keeper Christian Walton.

The winger then won a penalty for his side which was duly converted by Lewis Grabban.

Whilst Samba was unable to prevent Stewart Downing from halving Rovers’ deficit, he did extremely well to deny Corry Evans from close range just before half-time.

Forest restored their two goal advantage in the second-half as Grabban netted his 14th league goal of the season.

Although an own-goal from Joe Worrall gave Blackburn hope during the closing stages of the game, the Reds held on to seal all three points.

After the clash, Samba took to Twitter to post a picture of himself alongside Forest team-mate Samba Sow with the caption: “Everybody loves Samba.

“Starting 2020 the right way.”

Upon seeing the keeper’s tweet, many Reds fans reacted in a positive manner on the social media platform.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

