‘Never known a team like it’, ‘Embarrassing’ – Why Bristol City fans will likely be feeling a sense of deja vu right now

Bristol City find themselves in a familiar position at current, pushing for a top-six finish but in the midst of a poor run of form.

The Robins sit seventh in the Championship and are just two points adrift of the play-off places, meaning they’re in the mix with 10 games left of the 2019/20 campaign.

Their recent form is something of a concern, however, as City have failed to win in any of their last four games.

Lee Johnson’s men will be hoping to go one better than last season when they narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

Think you know City? Take our quiz to test yourself!

1 of 14 1, Who is this ex-Bristol City centre-back? Liam Fontaine George Elokobi Damion Stewart Andre Bikey

That said, there will surely be a feeling of deja vu around the club given that they were in a very similar place at this point last season.

After 36 games in the 2019/20 campaign, City were sixth in the table with 55 points–one place and one point above where they sit now.

But how did the Ashton Gate faithful feel about things at this point?

In today’s FLW Rewind, we look back at the reaction to the Robins’ 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town (their 36th game last season)…

This club is just pure banter isn’t it — Adam Bridge (@a_bridgey) March 12, 2019

Embarrassing — James (@Jimmyseymour292) March 12, 2019

Every single City player should be fined a weeks wages for that preference — Sam Hartland (@hartland_sam) March 12, 2019

One shot on target all game against bottom of the table, bottlers — Michael (@MrSifter16) March 12, 2019

Honestly never known a team like it. Win 10 games then lose 10. — George G (@georgeo7) March 12, 2019

Imagine if by some miracle, we managed to get promoted with this team.

We’d be the worst team the premier league has ever seen.

Not 1 proper leader in the squad — Ben Goold (@EastendUltra) March 12, 2019

As the responses of some City fans show, the 1-1 draw with relegation-destined Ipswich was a frustrating one for the club and saw their run of games without a win extend to six. It appears supporters were understandably concerned about seeing their place in the top six slip away.

After that result, City won three of their next four but their good form did not last and they slid down to eighth by the end of the campaign.

Johnson and his men will be determined not to make the same mistakes again and miss another good opportunity to reach the play-offs.

That looks tough given their run-in includes the likes of Fulham, Blackburn Rovers, and Nottingham Forest.

With a winless run threatening their chances of the play-offs, City fans are likely feeling a sense of deja vu right now.