‘Never in doubt’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react as Corberan makes key call ahead of 2021/22

Championship outfit Huddersfield Town have named central midfielder Jonathan Hogg as their new club captain ahead of next season, with Harry Toffolo, Lewis O’Brien and Fraizer Campbell set to be his deputies.

After the departure of former skipper Christopher Schindler last month, manager Carlos Corberan had plenty of time to think about his replacement and has chosen the 32-year-old as Schindler’s successor, who has played for the Terriers over 250 times.

Hogg first joined Huddersfield in 2013 from Watford and has been there throughout the club’s highs and lows, helping to guide them to their play-off final win in 2017 to reach the Premier League, and steer the West Yorkshire side away from relegation in the Championship last season.

He signed a new contract at the John Smith’s Stadium in February, extending his stay at the club until the summer of 2023 and with seven new signings already coming in, he will play an important role in helping the septet settle into life with the Championship side.

The midfielder will have the assistance of Toffolo, O’Brien and Campbell to help him, with experienced players like Tommy Elphick and Richard Stearman both departing West Yorkshire on the expiry of their contracts.

With this latest news just announced, how do Huddersfield fans feel about this move from Corberan? Are they happy a long-serving player has been rewarded with the captaincy? Did they want someone different to take the armband?

Let’s take a look at the latest reaction from some of their fans on Twitter:

Deserved — Seb (@SebHTFC) June 29, 2021

Was never in doubt. https://t.co/1UuTFSw9v6 — Jamie Denton (@jmdenton) June 29, 2021

The General. 100% Terrier!💙💙💙 — Alex Deibert (@GermanTerrier73) June 29, 2021

There is no other choice, Hogg is a legend and leader — Ree (@mariehtfc) June 29, 2021

Not surprising news, but fantastic news nonetheless. Bleeds blue and white and puts in above and beyond game after game, season after season. What all fans want in a captain, and a credit to our football club https://t.co/u8xvN0SxZl — Jakc (@14youngjack) June 29, 2021

Man of dedication and leadership — Htafc Dreams (@htafcdreams) June 29, 2021

The General. Leads by example every single time he plays. Fully deserved, club legend 👏🏼 — jai (@jaisinghhhh) June 29, 2021