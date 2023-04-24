Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom was named as the Championship's Player of the Season at the EFL Awards on Sunday night.

Akpom beat Burnley's Josh Brownhill and Coventry City's Victor Gyokeres to the award after an outstanding season which has seen him become the division's top scorer with 28 goals to his name so far.

It has been a remarkable turnaround for the 27-year-old, who was initially not given a squad number by former manager Chris Wilder at the start of the season.

Akpom has thrived after being moved to a number 10 position under Michael Carrick and he has played a crucial role in his side's promotion push, with a play-off place already secured.

As well as looking firmly on course to win the Golden Boot, he has also set a new Championship record for successive home goals after scoring his ninth in the 3-1 win over Hull City at the Riverside Stadium on Monday night.

Akpom was also named in the division's Team of the Year and he was delighted to be recognised for his achievements this campaign.

"It means a lot to get acknowledged for the work during the season and I’m really grateful for it," Akpom told the club's official website.

"There’s a lot of quality players in this league so for me to even be on the shortlist was an amazing accomplishment.

"To win it is like 'wow'. It's a massive achievement and it's amazing."

He has established himself as a firm fan favourite over the course of the season and Boro fans reacted to his award in response to a tweet from BBC Tees Sport announcing the news.

How did Middlesbrough fans react to Akpom's award?

It is fair to say Middlesbrough supporters were pleased to see Akpom win the award and many offered their congratulations to their star striker.

While Akpom faced significant competition from Brownhill and Gyokeres, Boro fans were in no doubt that he was fully deserving of the award.

One fan even speculated that there could be further cause for celebration for Akpom soon, predicting he may receive his first call up to the Nigeria squad.