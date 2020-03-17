‘Never heard of him’ – How some Nottingham Forest fans have been made to eat their words over summer judgement

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi brought in a host of new signings this summer to the City Ground in a bid to strengthen his existing squad ahead of making a charge for Premier League promotion this season.

So far his decisions have largely paid off, with the Reds currently occupying fifth place in the Championship standings with just nine games left to play at the time of writing.

One player who arrived during last year as something of an unknown quantity was midfielder Samba Sow, with the 30-year-old Malian arriving from Dynamo Moscow after playing much of his football on the continent for the likes of RC Lens in France and Kayserispor in Turkey.

Arriving for such a small fee in comparison to some of Forest’s other additions from seasons past, many fans did not know what to expect from the defensive midfielder when he arrived back in August of last year….

No idea who you are but welcome! 🔴⚪ — Katie (@KatieNeale22) August 1, 2019

Never heard of him ngl🤔 — caidenr11 (@caiden_reeve) August 1, 2019

Guy looks a unit — Ben Griffiths (@BenGrif58609589) August 1, 2019

The new Guy Moussi #nffc — Michael Dodd (@Mikeydodd84) August 1, 2019

Really not sure about our recruitment. While Bristol City are signing the likes of Kasey Palmer, we’re signing unheard of midfielders from Mali. I maybe wrong but it just doesn’t feel right. #nffc — Neil Bower (@Neil_Bower) August 1, 2019

I hope I am proved wrong but he’ll no doubt end up being another unknown foreign import that’s rubbish. Disagree that we need another CM, but then, I am not the manager. Unless it was Colback coming in then I don’t see the point. — Kristian Bennett (@bennett87) August 1, 2019

Another English youth player down the pecking order! I love the reds, but keep buying all these second rate players each season…no stability at all — Ross Warwick (@djrosco76) August 1, 2019

Forest fans will certainly be in no doubts now as to what the experienced midfielder brings to the table, with the 30-year-old having become a regular for the Reds this term, playing a part in 19 games across all competitions for the City Ground side.

Forming a solid defensive midfield partnership in the centre with fellow veteran Ben Watson, Sow acts as a ball winner whilst his partner plays more as a box to box player, thus allowing the Malian to hold his position and screen in front of the Forest backline.

Despite picking up a recurring knee injury in recent weeks, the midfielder has still largely made a big enough impact for the Reds this term to see him become a firm fan’s favorite amongst the City Ground faithful over the past few months, thus ensuring that the club’s supporters know exactly what he is all about.