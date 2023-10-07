Highlights West Brom boss Carlos Corberan expresses anger over controversial penalty decision that changed the game against Birmingham City.

Corberan feels frustrated with the referee's call, as it resulted in a penalty for Birmingham and changed the momentum and game plan.

Despite the controversial decision, Corberan acknowledges that his team could have done more in the match and looks ahead to their next game against Plymouth Argyle.

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan couldn’t hide his anger as his side fell to a controversial 3-1 defeat at Birmingham City last night.

Controversial penalty decision as Birmingham beat West Brom

Albion had started very well at St. Andrew’s, with John Swift putting the visitors ahead with a well-taken effort from outside the box.

However, the game turned at the midway point of the first half, when referee James Livingstone surprisingly awarded a penalty after Cedric Kipre challenged Kobi Miyoshi.

It appeared at the time, and replays confirmed, that the Baggies centre-back had clearly won the ball as he slid in, and Albion should have been given a goal-kick.

Yet, Livingstone judged that Kipre had clattered into Miyoshi, with Leandro Bacuna scoring from the spot to equalise.

Goals from former Wolves man Dion Sanderson and ex-Aston Villa midfielder Gary Gardner would condemn Albion to defeat, but there’s no doubt the talking point was the penalty decision.

What did Carlos Corberan say about the penalty call?

As you would expect, the Spaniard was livid, and he told the Express & Star that they were up against ‘more than 11 players’ as he assessed the game.

“Last year was a fair defeat. This year was different. Before the penalty we started well but after we didn't give enough continuity in the attacking half. We were defensively in control, we had opportunities to create more chances, and we didn't do it well enough. After this, it's difficult to analyse the game tonight without talking about the penalty - it's changed the game.

“When you go to the pitch and you suffer defeat after a penalty decision like this one, imagine how you can feel, when you put your life in this work, when you do your best and then you receive that report. Today, it's not that the referee whistled for a penalty to you, it's that the Birmingham player slipped in front of Kipre and you conceded a penalty.

“After we can talk. Second half was better for us, we didn't score and they counter-attacked. Their goals - a penalty, a second phase of a set-piece and a free kick. They have accuracy and today we competed against more than just 11 players. The first goal, I've never had this feeling before in my life.”

Is Corberan right to be annoyed?

This really was a baffling decision. Even live, it didn’t seem a penalty, and there was a shock among the players and supporters when the ref pointed to the spot.

Clearly, it changed the game, and whilst Corberan’s side didn’t do enough at 1-1, the reality is that the momentum and game plan changed on the back of that call.

So, you can understand his frustration, but he will also know that his players should have done more.

What next for West Brom?

This will have been a tough one for Albion to take, as they had been in good form, and they’re now outside the play-off places going into the international break.

Next up, they welcome Plymouth Argyle to The Hawthorns on October 21.