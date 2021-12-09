‘Never got a letter back’ – Former Cardiff City and Sheffield United manager speaks out about SPL snub

Neil Warnock is a man with a wealth of experience under his belt, including a number of promotions and victories throughout the EFL – but he has today revealed to Talksport (via The Press and Journal) how he was denied the chance to manage Aberdeen.

His achievements as a manager so far throughout his career have been endless, from taking QPR to the summit of the Championship to taking both Cardiff and Sheffield United up to the Premier League via automatic promotion.

That’s also not including his various victories in the play-offs – and it’s led to him being one of the most revered, successful and longest-running managers in the EFL.

In fact, it wasn’t too long ago that he was still managing in the second tier of English football. He was at the helm at Middlesbrough and after guiding them to midtable solidity in the last campaign, he was relived of his duties this year to make way for Chris Wilder.

It means that the boss is once again without a job in football. There will no doubt be teams still willing to take Warnock on as a manager – but Aberdeen are not one of them.

The 73-year-old might be trying to wind down his career now and that means taking less jobs, if any. He has revealed though to Talksport (via The Press and Journal) that he very much had an interest in taking the reins at Aberdeen and even applied for the role only to never get a response from the SPL side.

He said: “I would have loved to [manage in Scotland], honestly.

“I applied for the Aberdeen job a few years ago and never even got a letter back. I was going to go to Hearts at one stage, or I thought I was, and then the Latvian guy came in (referring to Lithuanian owner Vladimir Romanov).”

It’s a shame then that Warnock has never had the chance to test his prowess over in Scotland. The chance could still crop up one day and tempt him back into management – but, for now, he remains out of work.

The Verdict

Neil Warnock certainly knows how to drill a side into shape and get results with a team. He’s proven it time and time again in the EFL and it could work over in Scotland too.

He’s obviously never had the chance to yet, so whether he could enjoy similar success remains to be seen until he actually tries it. However, based on his management so far, it would be a surprise if he couldn’t head over to the SPL and enjoy some success over there.