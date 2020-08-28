Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Never got a fair chance’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as player finalises departure

Coventry City have completed the signing of Nottingham Forest forward Tyler Walker on a three-year deal, the club have confirmed via their official website.

Walker has spent most of time at Forest away from the club on loan, having spent the 2018/19 and part of the 2019/20 campaign away from the City Ground on a temporary basis.

Walker scored 26 goals across all competitions to help Mansfield Town reach the League Two play-off semi-finals in 18/19, and scored 16 goals for League One side Lincoln City before being recalled in January.

The 23-year-old featured only seven times for the Reds upon his return to the City Ground, and after making only 13 league starts for the Reds since progressing through the ranks, he’s now sealed a permanent move away.

Coventry have won the race for Walker’s signature, after missing out on the striker to the Imps last season.

It marks the end of a lengthy spell at Forest for Walker, who scored on only his fourth appearance for the club in April 2015.

Forest have brought in Lyle Taylor on a free transfer this summer following his departure from Charlton Athletic, with the striker coming in to provide cover for last season’s top goalscorer Lewis Grabban.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to his departure…


