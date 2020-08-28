‘Never got a fair chance’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as player finalises departure

Coventry City have completed the signing of Nottingham Forest forward Tyler Walker on a three-year deal, the club have confirmed via their official website.

Walker has spent most of time at Forest away from the club on loan, having spent the 2018/19 and part of the 2019/20 campaign away from the City Ground on a temporary basis.

Walker scored 26 goals across all competitions to help Mansfield Town reach the League Two play-off semi-finals in 18/19, and scored 16 goals for League One side Lincoln City before being recalled in January.

The 23-year-old featured only seven times for the Reds upon his return to the City Ground, and after making only 13 league starts for the Reds since progressing through the ranks, he’s now sealed a permanent move away.

Coventry have won the race for Walker’s signature, after missing out on the striker to the Imps last season.

It marks the end of a lengthy spell at Forest for Walker, who scored on only his fourth appearance for the club in April 2015.

Forest have brought in Lyle Taylor on a free transfer this summer following his departure from Charlton Athletic, with the striker coming in to provide cover for last season’s top goalscorer Lewis Grabban.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to his departure…

All the best @tylerjandrew1 💪🏻❤️ Hope you have every success in the rest of your career, shame it never quite happened at Forest in the end but what a goal to round it off with? 🔴⚪️🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/o223W99KRv — Forest FanBase (@ForestFanBase) August 28, 2020

I wish @tylerjandrew1 all the best at @Coventry_City club, I think it’s a shame to lose him, can’t help feeling we should have given him more of a chance to prove himself! — Guy Peacock (@gupe1979) August 28, 2020

He definitely could do it. Didn’t quite grab his chances as well as he might, opportunity missed all round maybe. Lovely young man, too well brought up by his dad maybe? If he was more nasty like him… 😉 — Forest FanBase (@ForestFanBase) August 28, 2020

is that all you can say ‘ walker departs ‘ for all the work he’s done ? — Bennn ⚽️ (@NFFCben9) August 28, 2020

Good move all round for everyone, best of luck to Tyler aside from the 2 games against us 😂 — ReissNFFC (@ReissNFFC) August 28, 2020

Best of luck to him. Really wanted him to thrive at Forest. Will definitely do a job for Cov. — JOBSEEKER!!! (@F_O_R_E_S_TBOY) August 28, 2020

Good for him, about time he kickstarted his career elsewhere. Good luck Tyler👏🏻 — Alex 🇰🇲 (@AO1865) August 28, 2020

Never got a fair chance at Forest can’t blame him. — ᎶᎪᏃ △⃒⃘ (@NffcgazTaylor) August 28, 2020

Best of luck to him, never good enough to get consistent get time for us so hopefully he’ll have a decent season — Tom (@TomNFFC_) August 28, 2020

Could be a cracking signing for the Sky Blues. Hope it works out for both of them. Coventry are a big club and great to see them back in championship — ScottE (@munich_madrid) August 28, 2020

@eastcj never really got a chance at Forest but always put in 100% and is a proven goalscorer when we put him out on loan. Given game time should be a cracking signing for you — Lou (@louis_LouDC) August 28, 2020

Deserves all the luck in the world, shame it never worked out for him at Forest but he will undoubtedly be a success at Coventry. — Harvey Dale (@TheHarveyDale) August 28, 2020