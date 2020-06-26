Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Don’t be silly’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to fresh Rangers approach

Birmingham City have reportedly had an approach for Rangers boss Steven Gerrard knocked back, according to reports from Football Insider.

Blues are on the lookout for a new head coach, with Pep Clotet set to leave his role at St. Andrew’s at the end of the season.

The Spaniard took over from Garry Monk in the summer, but the club have recently confirmed that he will be leaving at the end of the campaign in order to “explore other coaching opportunities”.

A host of names have been linked with the soon-to-be vacant role in the West Midlands, with Lee Bowyer, Chris Hughton and Danny Buijs being mentioned.

But Football Insider now claim that Blues have had an ambitious approach for Rangers boss Steven Gerrard turned down by the former Liverpool captain.

Gerrard took charge of Rangers last season, and he has since won 68 out of 113 games in charge of the Glasgow club.

The former England international will be keen to help Rangers bridge the gap on Celtic, as they look to pip their bitter rivals to the SPFL title next term.

