“Never going to go to Middlesbrough” – Hull City fan pundit speaks out as Boro eye Tigers transfer raid

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

As Hull City are looking to push further up the table this season, Shota Arveladze has been keen to add new names to his existing squad.

Despite their best efforts, the Tigers were not able to keep hold of star player Keane Lewis-Potter and now there is interest surrounding another of their young talents in Jacob Greaves.

The 21-year-old is entering the last year of his contract at the MKM Stadium and although the club are in talks with him over extending his contract, no progress has been made.

Meanwhile, fellow Championship side Middlesbrough have made a number of bids for the player’s services.

Vice-Chairman Tan Kesler confirmed that a first move was rejected whilst Hull Live reports that a second, and improved, bid by Boro had too been rejected.

With the transfer window open until the end of the month, we asked FLW’s Hull City fan pundit Ant Northgraves if he can see the defender leave this summer if Boro were to up their bid again: “I think any Hull City fan would agree that Jacob Greaves was never going to go to Middlesbrough.

“He is another young, local lad brought up through the Academy and will be following a similar career trajectory as Keane Lewis-Potter in earning a move to the Premier League when the time is right.

“Greaves is an English, left footed, ball playing centre half. The current style much coveted in the top flight considering most sides like to play out from the back, and I can’t see Middlesbrough having the finances required to lure him away.

“Acun only dropped his asking price for Lewis-Potter once he expressed his desire to leave, and until Jacob Greaves does the same, he’ll remain here at the MKM Stadium.

“Hopefully he builds a new legacy, like his father Mark did before him at Hull City.”

The Verdict:

Although it was a big loss for Hull, you can understand why they allowed Lewis-Potter to depart the club as it was the chance to go up to the top flight.

However, given they have already lost him and a Greaves move would be in to the same league, it seems like a more unlikely one to see happen.

That being said, Middlesbrough have just come into more money following the sale of Marcus Tavernier and given the defender is entering the final year of his contract with Hull, the club may be convinced into a deal.

Although seeing the determination of the club to keep key players so far, it would seemingly take a lot for them to be open to a deal.