‘Never going to be good enough is he?’ – Plenty of West Brom fans were underwhelmed with one man in Millwall draw

It was frustrating day for West Brom on Saturday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Millwall at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies had squandered a golden opportunity to take the lead on the stroke of half-time, when Karlan Grant missed from the penalty spot.

They did however, take the lead shortly after the break through Kyle Bartley, only for on-loan Arsenal defender Dan Ballard to head home from a corner barely five minutes later to equalise for Millwall.

That was enough to ensure both sides claimed a point, and although that moves West Brom to the top of the Championship table, their four-game winning run in the league has now come to an end.

As a result, some West Brom fans were not entirely happy as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who came in for some considerable scrutiny, was Cedric Kipre.

The centre back was drafted in to replace the injured Dara O’Shea in defence, but in just his sixth appearance for the club since joining last summer, it seems Kipre did little to convince the West Brom faithful of his potential to take over that role ling-term.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Baggies supporters had to say about the 24-year-old’s latest outing.

Play Taylor over Kipre — Ben kirman (@BenKirman11) September 11, 2021

top who cares, need to spend in jan kippre weak link — Gazt (@Gazt50844475) September 11, 2021

Poor first half. Robbo looked very sharp when he come on, should of started. Phillips was invisible and Kipre was poor defensively. Townsend deserved 3 assists with the balls he was puttin in the box — JD WBA (@JDWBA2) September 11, 2021

Kipré is persistently in the wrong place. What is he doing? — Chris Lepkowski (@chrislepkowski) September 11, 2021

I really wanted Cedric Kipre to work out for us, but, on the limited evidence so far, the odds are against. #wba #wafc — Simon (@billybassett68) September 11, 2021

Never gonna be good enough is he Kipre? — WBA Rainbow Stand 🅙 (@TheRainbowStand) September 11, 2021

Defensive errors have been woeful from both Kipre and Ajayi today. Simply not good enough. #WBA — Samson (@ItsSamson2) September 11, 2021

Genuinely feel like Kipre will give me nightmares even when am awake – I just dont quite understand what he is or ever tries to do 🥴😂 — Sarah 💜 (@sarah_WBAx) September 11, 2021