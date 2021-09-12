Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Never going to be good enough is he?’ – Plenty of West Brom fans were underwhelmed with one man in Millwall draw

Published

7 mins ago

on

It was frustrating day for West Brom on Saturday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Millwall at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies had squandered a golden opportunity to take the lead on the stroke of half-time, when Karlan Grant missed from the penalty spot.

They did however, take the lead shortly after the break through Kyle Bartley, only for on-loan Arsenal defender Dan Ballard to head home from a corner barely five minutes later to equalise for Millwall.

That was enough to ensure both sides claimed a point, and although that moves West Brom to the top of the Championship table, their four-game winning run in the league has now come to an end.

Can you get 26/26 on this West Brom manager's quiz?

1 of 26

What year did Valerien Ismael become Barnsley manager?

As a result, some West Brom fans were not entirely happy as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who came in for some considerable scrutiny, was Cedric Kipre.

The centre back was drafted in to replace the injured Dara O’Shea in defence, but in just his sixth appearance for the club since joining last summer, it seems Kipre did little to convince the West Brom faithful of his potential to take over that role ling-term.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Baggies supporters had to say about the 24-year-old’s latest outing.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Never going to be good enough is he?’ – Plenty of West Brom fans were underwhelmed with one man in Millwall draw

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: