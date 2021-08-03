‘Never-give-up attitude’ – Valerien Ismael reacts to West Brom’s latest addition ahead of 2021/22 season

West Brom have recently confirmed that Adam Reach has signed for the club, following his release from Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Reach made 230 appearances in total for the Owls, having signed for them back in 2016, after a spell with Middlesbrough.

The midfielder made 49 appearances in last year’s campaign, and chipped in with six goals and four assists, although his efforts weren’t quite enough to see Sheffield Wednesday avoid relegation into the third-tier of English football.

West Brom will be looking to win promotion back into the Premier League this term though, after they were relegated from the Premier League last season, after a brief spell in the top-flight.

Newly-appointed West Brom manager Valerien Ismael issued high-praise for Reach, and outlined the attributes that the 28-year-old will bring to the team moving forwards.

“I know Adam from last season when we played Sheffield Wednesday with Barnsley. We recognised straight away that he was one of the players who were able to adapt the intensity of play.

“He has the attributes we need – the mentality, the philosophy, the press and a never-give-up attitude. He has a lot of experience in the Championship and is a great age.

“We have another great player on our staff for the long season ahead. It’s important that we have a player who knows the league and knows exactly what’s going on.

“It will be a long, long, long season and it’s important to have players who know exactly what they have to do. Our job now is to integrate him and to ensure he is ready to play. He will need the knowledge of our philosophy and principles as well.”

Reach could be in line to make his competitive debut for West Brom on Friday evening, when they travel to the Vitality Stadium to take on AFC Bournemouth, in what is likely to be a tricky test for Ismael’s side on the opening day of the 2021/22 season.

The Verdict:

He’ll be hoping that Reach can hit the ground running.

The midfielder has a considerable amount of experience of playing in the Championship, and that’s exactly what West Brom need right now, as they look to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this term.

Additional strength in depth is always useful to have for a manager, and Reach could be involved against Bournemouth on Friday, especially with Matheus Pereira eyeing a move away from the club this summer.

If Reach can get back to his best after a couple of frustrating seasons with Sheffield Wednesday, then this could turn out to be a shrewd move by the Baggies.