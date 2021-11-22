Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Never expected anything different’, ‘Wasn’t bothered about him anyway’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Adrian Mariappa latest

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore was hoping to add a second free agent to his squad this week following the acquisition of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing – but he may have to wait a while longer to solve his defensive crisis.

Ex-Cardiff man Mendez-Laing has arrived to bolster the attacking options at Moore’s disposal but it’s at the back where the problems are.

Dominic Iorfa, Sam Hutchinson and Lewis Gibson are all out injured right now and it’s led to players filling in out of position, such as Marvin Johnson on the left-hand side of a back three on occasions.

Moore was looking to help fix that crisis by bringing in experienced Jamaica international Adrian Mariappa, who made 25 Championship appearances for Bristol City last season.

Mariappa has a wealth of Premier League experience with Watford and Crystal Palace and it was believed that an offer was on the table from the Owls with a deadline of 5pm this evening set for his answer.

However it appears that the centre-back had more than just Wednesday looking at him as per the BBC’s Rob Staton, Mariappa is heading down under to sign for a club in Australia.

It’s a major blow for Moore who is now still looking for fresh options at the back and this is how Owls fans have been reacting to the news.


