‘Never ever doubt this man’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to player’s performance

Many Nottingham Forest fans have taken to Twitter to react to Lewis Grabban’s goal and performance in their 1-0 win over Arsenal in the FA Cup yesterday.

The striker was quickest into the box to get on the end of a brilliant cross from the right, applying the finishing touch as Forest got the victory that they thoroughly deserved against their Premier League counterparts.

It was yet another great moment for Grabban, who has found a new lease of life this season since Steve Cooper took over the top job from Chris Hughton on Trentside.

Naturally it didn’t take the Nottingham Forest faithful long to react to what they had seen from the striker, with many taking to social media to air their views on his goal and all round performance.

Here, we take you through some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Grabban played a key role for the Reds.

Super goal Grabbs, and awesome done by Yates! 👊🏻⚽️🔴⚪️❤️ — Henrik NFFC Johansen (@henjohansen1) January 9, 2022

OH MY GOD — lauren🤍 (@nffc_lauren) January 9, 2022

YOU BEAUTY!!!!!!! — Twheatman (@Twheatman) January 9, 2022

BAGSMANNNNN — Callum Dodsley (@GrapsTalk) January 9, 2022

Get in 🔴⚪️🔴❤️ https://t.co/NP8z21FDdH — forest fan 1971 (@gtomlin71) January 9, 2022