‘Never dull is it’, ‘Massive stroke of luck’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to EFL update

Sheffield Wednesday will receive a six-point deduction if they fail to pay their players on or before the 1st of January 2022, which has caused a stir among many Owls fans.

The Owls’ six-point deduction in 2020/21 ultimately proved costly as they were relegated on the final day of the season.

Wednesday will be desperate to avoid that punishment this season but they now find themselves in a concerning position.

In a statement on their website (via Yorkshire Live), the EFL has revealed that the Owls have accepted a suspended six-point deduction for failing to properly pay their players in March 2021, April 2021, May 2021, and June 2021.

The money owed has now been paid in full and Wednesday will start the upcoming season equal on points with all other League One sides, however, should they fail to pay their players on or before the 1st of January 2022 they will be deducted six points.

Beyond the start of 2022, the sanction will be reduced to a three-point deduction up until the 30th of June.

Derby County have also been handed a suspended three-point deduction.

Unsurprisingly, the news has proven a talking point among the Hillsborough faithful with many supporters taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

Our club is a meme https://t.co/IiOsIPYPXv — 𝕕𝕝𝕝𝕟 (@dllnUK) July 9, 2021

Never dull is it https://t.co/TXKpsmZnnT — JR (@Rhodesinio) July 9, 2021

Take 6 points. I wouldn't pay them anorl. — Leonardo Owl (@owl_leonardo) July 9, 2021

Good old Dejphon — Daz (@TheDazzler43) July 9, 2021

This from what I’d first heard is a massive stroke of luck/let off, so hats off to whoever’s been in discussion from #swfc with @efl was told by staff member months ago (you know who) 3 players were definitely walking out if we’d got points again, this might help them stay #swfc https://t.co/36ZD7EVxV4 — StevieBrownOwls🦉 (@SWFCSteveBrown) July 9, 2021

Let’s be reyt, this shouldn’t ever be an issue anyway….. but this is Sheffield Wednesday. Do I expect a 6 point deduction? Absolutely https://t.co/M1FGRpMtYc — Callum Watson (@CallumWatson_3) July 9, 2021