‘Never doubted you’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as striker ends goal drought

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans have reacted to Connor Wickham’s late goal in the 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

The Owls have had a drastic run of form in the Championship, despite starting the season well under Garry Monk.

Facing Sabri Lamouchi’s side after three months without football, Monk’s men knew that they had a massive task ahead as the Reds arrived looking to strengthen their grip on a play-off place, a position they have occupied for sometime.

And, that challenge became an even harder one just after the hour mark as Redditch-born winger Joe Lolley opened the scoring for the visitors after a fine team move.

With Forest heading for a win, it looked extremely likely that the Owls would again suffer another defeat, but a point was rescued as Wickham struck with virtually no time left on the clock.

The 27-year-old striker who arrived on loan from Crystal Palace in January had failed to score before Saturday in his opening seven games for Wednesday.

Reacting to his late strike and the point, Wednesday fans gave their opinion via Twitter.

