‘Never doubted you’, ‘Love this bloke’ – These West Brom fans heap praise on key figure after crucial Reading win

West Brom moved to within three points of the automatic promotion places after a 1-0 win over Reading yesterday.

Whilst the narrow scoreline suggests a close game, the reality was that Valerien Ismael’s men dominated from start to finish and they really should’ve won by a few to reflect their superiority.

With the hosts having gone into the game without several defenders who had tested positive for Covid-19, it appeared this would be a tough game for the Baggies.

But, that wasn’t to be the case, and Albion now have Bournemouth and Fulham in their sights after they both dropped more points.

This was a big win for Ismael, who had been under pressure from sections of the support despite their positive campaign.

However, there was plenty of praise for the boss after the Reading win, and here we look at some of the reaction from some of the support on Twitter…

Love this bloke, over achieving with this squad, actually give him a bit of support to build the squad he wants and we’ll be fine 💙 — Ant Lowe (@antlowe) December 11, 2021

Funny there ain’t any of the nay sayers and negative ninnies out today. Always have faith in Val he will deliver but it will take time. COYB 🔵⚪️ — secondale (@secondale) December 11, 2021

Top by New Year 💙 — Mike with one eye 😏 🇪🇺💙 (@mike_meloff) December 11, 2021

My GAFFA, never doubted you — Liam ❼ 🎄 (@wbaIiam) December 11, 2021

The team really stepped up to cover all the absences, multiple players out of position and they worked hard. — JonW1995 (@JonW1995) December 11, 2021

If the board don’t sign Val a decent goal scorer in January then we’ve let him down. I’ve criticised him at times this season but it’s so clear that we’re one missing piece away from promotion. #WBA #wba pic.twitter.com/Qs3CKHKmGb — Devonshire Baggies (@DevonBaggies) December 12, 2021