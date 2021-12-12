Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Never doubted you’, ‘Love this bloke’ – These West Brom fans heap praise on key figure after crucial Reading win

West Brom moved to within three points of the automatic promotion places after a 1-0 win over Reading yesterday.

Whilst the narrow scoreline suggests a close game, the reality was that Valerien Ismael’s men dominated from start to finish and they really should’ve won by a few to reflect their superiority.

With the hosts having gone into the game without several defenders who had tested positive for Covid-19, it appeared this would be a tough game for the Baggies.

But, that wasn’t to be the case, and Albion now have Bournemouth and Fulham in their sights after they both dropped more points.

This was a big win for Ismael, who had been under pressure from sections of the support despite their positive campaign.

However, there was plenty of praise for the boss after the Reading win, and here we look at some of the reaction from some of the support on Twitter…


