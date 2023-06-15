This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are close to agreeing a deal to sign Tyler Roberts from Leeds United.

According to The Athletic, the two clubs are in negotiations over a permanent deal regarding the Welshman.

Would Tyler Roberts be a good signing for Birmingham City?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the 24-year-old will be a good addition to John Eustace’s side…

James Reeves

Roberts would be an intriguing signing for Birmingham.

The Blues are in need of reinforcements in the forward areas this summer, but there are question marks over whether Roberts is the answer.

Roberts struggled with injury during his loan spell at QPR this season and scored just four goals during his temporary stint and, in truth, he has never been a prolific goalscorer throughout his career.

But Roberts was highly-regarded by Marcelo Bielsa during his time at Leeds United, and he has featured for Wales at international level, so he is clearly a player with a lot of potential.

At 24, Roberts still has plenty of room for improvement and if given the opportunity to start regularly at St Andrew's, it could be the perfect destination for him and a beneficial move for both parties.

Joshua Cole

This may prove to be a clever move by Birmingham, as Roberts certainly possesses the talent required to make a positive impact next season.

Unfortunately for the Wales international, his game-time while on loan at Queens Park Rangers last season was limited due to injury.

During his career to date, Roberts has managed to provide a respectable total of 17 direct goal contributions in 69 appearances.

By learning from the guidance of John Eustace, there is every chance that the attacker will end up taking his game to new heights next season, which in turn could have a significant bearing on Birmingham’s fortunes in the Championship.

Declan Harte

Roberts could be a smart move for Birmingham given their need for reinforcement in attack.

The 24-year-old had a disappointing second half of the season at QPR, but he still possesses a lot of potential.

If Eustace can get the best out of him, the version that started quite well at Loftus Road when he first arrived on loan last year, then he could be a big upgrade on their existing options.

It is a gamble, but if the cost of the deal can be kept reasonably low then it has the potential to pay off in spades.