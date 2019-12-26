‘Never been a huge fan’,’No surprise’ – These Leeds fans aren’t bothered by transfer update

Tottenham Hotspur are set to recall Jack Clarke from his season-long loan at Leeds United.

The 19-year-old joined Spurs from Leeds in the summer but immediately rejoined the Championship side on a season-long loan deal.

He made a lot of waves at Elland Road last season but this time round, Clarke’s played just one game in the Championship for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

It’s prompted Spurs to recall the winger and he’s due to train with the London club, before seeking a new loan-move in the January transfer window with the Championship being his likeliest destination.

Plenty of Leeds fans have had their say on the situation, and many feel that the academy graduate Clarke hasn’t lived up to expectations this season.

Some feel that he’s been unfairly treated by Bielsa but many more feel that the youngster simply isn’t good enough to hold a starting spot down at Elland Road.

Here we take a look at some of the best reactions from the news today…

Good luck to him, dug us out of some holes last season, very different form this year but still really young — alex chapman (@alexander_chapo) December 26, 2019

Got to be up their with some of the best business we’ve done this decade — 𝕽ყąŋ 💥 (@lufcryann) December 26, 2019

All the best @JackClarke09. We saw some brilliance from you but certain not the best of you.

Stay humble, remember your roots and work hard to be your best. — Darren John Young 💙💛🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@DarrenJohnYoung) December 26, 2019

Watch him go to another Championship club and score a bloody hat-trick against us 😂 — Kayleigh Cooper (@Kayleig32114726) December 26, 2019

No surprise I guess….. Reckon he'll be in Spurs reserves for a while… — Nick Smith (@Judgesmyth1) December 26, 2019

Hernandez out for a month, Clarke gone, Forshaw out, Roberts and shack both injury prone…surely we need another option in midfield?? Between game 24-31 we only took 7 points last season….hope we don’t make same mistakes!! — Jamie Green (@JamieG378) December 26, 2019

He’ll end up at Fulham or Brentford I bet. Honestly never been a huge fan, but it would be typical that he goes and has a good second half of the season for a play off rival 🙈😂 — Liam (@LRoche04) December 26, 2019