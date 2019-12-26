Connect with us

Leeds United

‘Never been a huge fan’,’No surprise’ – These Leeds fans aren’t bothered by transfer update

3 mins ago

Tottenham Hotspur are set to recall Jack Clarke from his season-long loan at Leeds United.

The 19-year-old joined Spurs from Leeds in the summer but immediately rejoined the Championship side on a season-long loan deal.

He made a lot of waves at Elland Road last season but this time round, Clarke’s played just one game in the Championship for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

It’s prompted Spurs to recall the winger and he’s due to train with the London club, before seeking a new loan-move in the January transfer window with the Championship being his likeliest destination.

Plenty of Leeds fans have had their say on the situation, and many feel that the academy graduate Clarke hasn’t lived up to expectations this season.

Some feel that he’s been unfairly treated by Bielsa but many more feel that the youngster simply isn’t good enough to hold a starting spot down at Elland Road.

