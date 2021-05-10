Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County News

‘Never a dull day’ – Many Derby County fans deliver verdict on ‘disheartening’ reports that could scupper 2020/21 feat

Published

5 mins ago

on

Derby County face a potential points deduction that could still relegate them from the Championship, despite the fact results over the weekend secured their place in the division for 2021/22. 

As per a report from The Athleticthe EFL have won their appeal against Derby’s breach of Financial Fair Play, meaning that either a fine or point deduction is on the horizon for the Rams.

The EFL want that to come into play this season and mirror the punishment of Macclesfield Town.

Quiz: Did these 18 players make more than 100 Derby County appearances?

1 of 18

Did Richard Keogh make more than 100 appearances for Derby County?

Breaches of FFP stretch back over the last couple of years, including the sale of Pride Park and recording the value of the club’s players.

John Percy has also reported how Derby threatened legal action against the Telegraph if they printed this story, with the Rams now finding themselves in a position of limbo.

Any point deduction this season would relegate them and keep Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship, whilst there’s also the possibility that Derby could begin 2021/22 on a negative tally instead, similar to what Sheffield Wednesday had to endure in the campaign just gone.

As you might expect, there’s been a sea of Derby chat on social media this afternoon, which we dive into here…


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Never a dull day’ – Many Derby County fans deliver verdict on ‘disheartening’ reports that could scupper 2020/21 feat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: