‘Never a dull day’ – Many Derby County fans deliver verdict on ‘disheartening’ reports that could scupper 2020/21 feat

Derby County face a potential points deduction that could still relegate them from the Championship, despite the fact results over the weekend secured their place in the division for 2021/22.

As per a report from The Athletic, the EFL have won their appeal against Derby’s breach of Financial Fair Play, meaning that either a fine or point deduction is on the horizon for the Rams.

The EFL want that to come into play this season and mirror the punishment of Macclesfield Town.

Breaches of FFP stretch back over the last couple of years, including the sale of Pride Park and recording the value of the club’s players.

John Percy has also reported how Derby threatened legal action against the Telegraph if they printed this story, with the Rams now finding themselves in a position of limbo.

Any point deduction this season would relegate them and keep Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship, whilst there’s also the possibility that Derby could begin 2021/22 on a negative tally instead, similar to what Sheffield Wednesday had to endure in the campaign just gone.

As you might expect, there’s been a sea of Derby chat on social media this afternoon, which we dive into here…

Never a dull moment at our club, always had a feeling if we escaped relegation the efl would have something to say about it. Mel you’ve got some explaining to do! The clubs legacy has been tarnished in the tenure you’ve been here, essentially we’ve ended up going backwards #dcfc https://t.co/WbtrTlmQAH — Vikramjit Singh Dosanjh (@viksinghdosanjh) May 10, 2021

The media might say there is a chance but no way will the football authorities apply a point deduction after the seasons fixtures have been played, it would be hand picking a club for relegation. #dcfc — GP (@GCP1989) May 10, 2021

Given that EFL approved those accounts and knew about the practice, it's hard to see how they can punish #dcfc retrospectively. However, what I think we might see is profit & sustainability ('FFP') problems coming down the line. Impossible to know for sure until accounts produced — Derby County Blog (@derbycountyblog) May 10, 2021

Be nice to have a day without derby in the headlines for all the wrong reasons… If we get a points deduction for this season I don't even know where to begin #dcfc — Joshua W (@JoshEndOfDays) May 10, 2021

Getting tired of everything Derby related at the moment…… it's never ending….about time we heard some facts instead of constant rumours…..#dcfc — PAUL ludditt (@paull2265) May 10, 2021

Never a dull day with this club😂 #dcfc — Jamie Probert (@Jamie_Probert1) May 10, 2021

The absolute state of our club. It’s so disheartening. #dcfc — Matthew Jones (@Matthew_Jones6) May 10, 2021