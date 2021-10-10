Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Never a doubt’ – Many West Brom fans react to what one Baggies player did on international duty

Published

6 mins ago

on

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper unexpectedly caught the eye for Gareth Southgate’s England yesterday, as he started between the sticks against World Cup qualifying rivals Andorra last night.

Although he wasn’t troubled in the Three Lions’ goal last night as they romped to a 5-0 away victory, it was his long throw from a free-kick that set up Jack Grealish for his Manchester City man’s first international goal and England’s fifth of the game.

Seemingly becoming Southgate’s second-choice keeper after impressing at the European Championships, despite not playing a single minute at the tournament, he has also impressed at a domestic level over the past 12 months and was the Baggies’ standout player in the Premier League last term alongside Matheus Pereira.

With this and his contract running out at The Hawthorns next summer, manager Valerien Ismael was resigned to losing him in the previous transfer window.

But despite interest from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, the only formal approach for his services came from West Ham, who had a £6m bid rejected before deciding to pursue PSG shot-stopper Alphonse Areola instead.

For now then, West Brom fans still have the pleasure of viewing the 28-year-old in the second tier after their relegation.

But how impressed were they with his contribution for Grealish’s goal last night? Scared this could attract further potential suitors with Southampton reportedly interested in a move for him?

We take a look at how a selection of Baggies fans have reacted on Twitter.


